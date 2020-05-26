Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickSocial NetworksWhatsApp
New details about WhatsApp QRs and password backups

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp seems to be preparing some important news that, despite being shown quite frequently in beta versions of both iOS and Android, are reluctant to appear in the final version. Not in vain Facebook development times seem endless And with the crisis that we are experiencing from the coronavirus, better not be under any illusion that we are going to have a great change soon.

In any case, there are two novelties that in recent weeks have been showing new options in beta versions, and that have to do with the backups of the chats and with the QR code system that will allow us to share our phone with others in a much more discreet and elegant way.

No final publication date

As we say, there are many times when WhatsApp has shown new features in its beta versions and it has taken a long time to reach the final release of digital stores; while in others, as it is the case of the maximum limit of participants in video calls (from four to eight), they have not even gone through these test versions. It goes without saying why …

QR codes and protected backups of WhatsApp. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
QR codes and protected backups of WhatsApp.

The case is that in the new WhatsApp betas for Android some new elements have appeared within the same option, depending on whether we have installed the normal version of the app or the Business: The buttons for scanning new QR codes do not appear on the same site, nor do the sharing controls. It is not known if it will stay like this definitively or we will have any correction before it becomes official.

Another element that has transpired with the latest beta versions is how password-protected backups will work. This function seeks to shield the history of our chats, images and videos of pirates who could gossip inside, allowing to add an extra layer of security. Well, from the capture published by the colleagues of WABetaInfo, it seems evident that we will have to double-check our phone number. Only in this case, we will be able to add a password to everything we store either in iCloud or in Google Drive.

It remains to be seen whether this verification of the phone number, which will have to coincide with that of the WhatsApp account, It will also serve as a recovery system in case you lose or do not remember that password. Anyway, welcome this added layer of security in those backups that we generate daily through the messaging app.

