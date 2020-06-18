New CAD plans would confirm the final design of the new iPhone 12

In the last months, We have been informing you about all the news that is taking place around the iPhone 12 this year: models, design, planned dates of presentation and sale … but never before have we seen what happened today around two of the most reliable sources of information in the Apple territory.

And it is that, on the one hand, EverythingApple has published on their social networks a CAD image that would correspond to that of the new iPhone 12, And there are some modifications with respect to what we already knew, such as, for example, that the presence of the famous LiDAR sensor for augmented reality issues will only reach the Pro Max model, leaving out the device with a 5.8-inch screen.

The notch doesn’t move where it is

In those CAD images of the new devices, it is possible to see how practically all the changes that have been leaked in the last weeks are maintained, with those square edges that are reminiscent of the old iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and 5S which were inspired, in turn, by the shapes released by the 2018 iPad Pro.

In this way, The idea that Apple is not going to change that front all screen with the notch gains force so characteristic that it arrived in 2017 with the iPhone X. A front that they always respected throughout thirteen different models for a decade, where they shared edges up and down and around the Home button to control the terminal.

Now, it turns out that shortly after this publication, another of the header filters of the Apple ecosystem, Jon Prosser responded to that message with a GIF that you can see just above, with an image of the mythical Jim Halpert from The Office with the gesture “if he says so”. As if to answer that he does not agree very much with what was revealed.

It must be remembered that Jon Prosser has been filtering that this year’s iPhone 12 will not only modify those edges and that the LiDAR sensor will be in the two Pro models, but the notch will be reduced compared to the X, XS and 11 models. Even so, it seems that soon we will be able to know which of the two experts is wrong because in the following messages of that Twitter thread, both come to the month of July, at which time, according to them, we will really know what these new ones will be like. iPhone that Apple will launch in 2020.