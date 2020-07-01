Charitable organization Breakthrough Cancer Research has launched a new breast cancer awareness campaign.

The campaign is aimed at educating people about the dangers of skin cancer and on new medical treatments.

11,000 people suffer from skin cancer each year in Ireland. While the vast majority survive, 160 die.

Breakthrough Cancer Research, they say, aims to ensure that no one dies of skin cancer in Ireland.

They strongly advise people to apply sunscreen more often and rub it into the skin properly.

The charity is also seeking more money to continue its research.

They are currently testing new medical treatments that have no chemotherapy involvement.

The treatment, they say, is based on the common calcium mineral.