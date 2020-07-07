New app to track the spread of the crown virus

The Department of Health and the Health Service Executive are launching a new app this morning to track people close to other people who have contracted the virus.

This app will not be able to confirm if a person has contracted the disease but if so, you can inform the person close to them. These people can immediately test to see if they also have Covid-19.

The app is available for free and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is urging people to download it on their mobile phones.

He said that this technology is being used in other countries and is working well.

There have been 1,741 deaths by Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and 25,531 people have been infected in the country since the outbreak.

There were no recorded deaths of Covid-19 in the State yesterday for the second day in a row.