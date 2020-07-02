 sd
Updated:

New Amazfit Zenbuds: sleep control, relaxing and at a great price

By Brian Adam
Although Amazfit has reached the western market through Xiaomi and that is a great advantage, do not think that they will be left alone in this policy of products of a more than acceptable quality level at knockdown prices. Their aspirations are different and that is perceived in what these Zenbuds offer that they just presented.

New Amazfit Zenbuds.

Is about attractive wireless headphones, with charging case, that fit almost perfectly inside our ear in such a way that they manage to isolate us from the world thanks to their plastic pad system. Huami, in any case, has this new model in the process of crowdfunding through Indiegogo and its success is assured: when there are 29 days left until it ends, they have already exceeded the economic objective by 1,429%.

They will help you rest and relax

Although we are dealing with wireless headphones in the style of many that have appeared on the market in the heat of the success of Apple’s Airpods, or they offer a very compact and light design that takes them to weigh, according to the manufacturer, 1.79 grams with the medium pad, which can increase that amount a little if we put the largest one.

New Amazfit Zenbuds.

Precisely, it is this element that is responsible for giving these new Zenbuds their sound quality by allowing us to isolate ourselves from everything that happens outside. And it is that in addition to offering us the possibility of listening to music or receiving calls, it has some functions that make it unique: for example, the possibility of configuring alarms to receive in-ear alerts when we decide through the mobile app.

New Amazfit Zenbuds.

But one of its biggest claims is in the sleep suite it brings since it allows us to monitor how we sleep and offer us a whole series of data on how to improve our rest. So much so that if we go to bed listening to music or the radio, the moment it detects that we have already fallen asleep, it stops playback completely.

Another interesting detail is in its relaxing programs. In crowdfunding, we can choose to buy only the headphones or accompany them with an eye mask that eliminates all light and clarity. In this way we can start relaxing sounds that are already pre-installed (beach and waves, Chinese flute, meditation, pastoral music, the call of the frogs, etc.) and close our eyes to transport us to other worlds.

In total, the manufacturer guarantees a 12-hour autonomy between the case and the headphones. At this time, Amazfit Zenbuds are in the production process and will reach all their backers in September this year at a price that starts at 61 euros for the most basic pack.

