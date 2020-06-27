New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department of the new Government

The newly appointed coalition ministers with responsibility for the Gaeltacht have been appointed to the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht, a new department headed by the deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin said that Catherine Martin will lead the work of the next government on "the national language" and that the Government will give "a new significance" to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

However, it is not yet clear what tasks in the new Department will have the primary responsibility of Catherine Martin and it is therefore not clear whether a senior minister will take charge of Irish and Gaeltacht affairs for the first time since 2011.

Certainly there will be a number of ministers of state in the Department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, the longest standing and most responsible department. You couldn't say that Minister Martin will have the seven tasks of life, but he is not far away with six.

The Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht has been appointed by independent TD Mattie McGrath.

The appointment of Catherine Martin, however, means that a senior Irish speaking minister will be in the Department of the Gaeltacht for the first time in nine years.

The deputy leader of the Green Party has made a number of strong statements in the Dáil about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht since he was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

She is one of the few TDs who have accepted that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

She gave her first speech in the 33rd Dáil in Irish only to "highlight" the same crisis.

Another statement made by Catherine Martin about the Irish language attracted public attention in 2016.

She then said that the language community depended on all politicians in the Dáil "to show leadership in promoting language rights and services".

"We are ashamed of TDs if we abandon the Gaeltacht dream," she said.

She also said in the Dáil that the last Government had the same flawed approach to the Gaeltacht crisis as they had to the environmental crisis.

She said that the Irish language was in danger of dying in the Gaeltacht while Fine Gael was sending out 'nice' tweets.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spainn, welcomed the appointment of Catherine Martin tonight but said that clarification was awaited as to whether the newly appointed minister or one of them will have primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language. the ministers of state appointed next week.

Four other new ministers, the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, the Minister for Housing, Darragh bothBrien and the Education Minister Norma Foley speak Irish.

There are two other Irish speakers who can attend government meetings – the new Chief Whip, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary, and one of the new junior ministers, Hildegarde Naughton, who will be responsible for transport, aviation and maritime transport. .

Dara Callaery is from Mayo and Hildegarde Naughton is from West Galway, but there is no senior Government minister from Connacht.

Heather Humphreys will be Minister for Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands. This means that after a number of islands in the Gaeltacht, so many islands are in the Gaeltacht, the care of the islands will be removed from the Department of the Gaeltacht after many years.

The leader of the Green Party, Eamonn Ryan will be Minister for Climate Action, a Communications and Transport Network in the new Government.

Dublin West TD Roderic BecauseGorman is the third minister in charge of the Green Party and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

Simon Coveney will remain as minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs but also in the defense.

Paschal Donohoe will remain Minister for Finance and Simon Harris is moving from the Department of Health to a new department to be Minister for Higher Education, Innovation and Science. Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee was promoted to the position of Minister for Justice.

For the other Fianna Fáil ministers, Michael McGrath, the new Taoiseach's constituency colleague, will be the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. Stephen Donnelly will be Minister for Health, an appointment that has attracted much debate in Fianna Fáil, in particular. Barry Cowen will be Minister for Agriculture and the Marine.

Senator Pippa Hackett was the Green Party's choice as junior junior minister with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Paul Gallagher is appointed Attorney General, his third time in office.

Following their seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, the new Government will hold its first meeting tonight.

Meanwhile, the new Taoiseach has announced his 11 appointments to the Seanad.

Former social protection minister Regina Doherty will lead the Senate.

The other nominations are Mary Fitzpatrick, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Erin McGreehan, Timmy Dooley, Aisling Dolan, Emer Currie, Mary Seery Kearney, Vincent P Martin, Róisín Garvey and Eileen Flynn.