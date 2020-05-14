The Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive says that once a person is tested for Covid 19, it will take 3 days to produce a result.

The Executive has set out a plan for how they will undertake the testing and tracking of contacts in the coming months.

It is intended to increase the number of tests performed and it will take 3 days from testing for the virus to receiving that test result.

Speaking at a media press event this morning, Paul Reid said nearly 270,000 tests had been carried out so far and he set targets for the Health Service from next week.

Paul Reid said he had not seen the many changes that have happened so quickly across the Health Service Executive and the Executive trying to tackle the crisis. However, he said that further testing and contact tracking needs to be further improved.

He said that anyone who receives a negative result is expected to have a return within two days.