Neural network generates new types of animals and mutated hominids: the results are nightmarish

Let’s take a neural network, let’s create creatures never seen before and the result will be a mixture of the incredible and the disturbing. That’s what a programmer named Aldo Cortesi decided to do, which he has created an algorithm capable of drawing silhouettes of non-existent animals. Some results are plausible, others incredibly strange.

Cortesi used a database called PhyloPic, which collects many animal silhouettes. He wondered what would happen if he used that huge data collection to train a new neural network and create new creatures. Curiosity got the better of him and the developer has adapted the machine learning code existing by training its neural network using the PhyloPic database.

At the end, 50,000 images were generated and ordered them manually to find the best examples (sometimes adding filters for purely aesthetic purposes). The result? A “nightmare zoo”, with creatures that seem to have received massive doses of radiation. Specifically, the neural network has produced a series of hominids, winged insects, other types of insects and creatures that do not fall into a specific category.

“Moving further into the unknown, the model produced strange abstract patterns and unidentifiable entities, all with a vaguely biological, ‘life’ feeling – at least – for him“wrote the programmer on the project website. The images of these monstrosities can be observed at the bottom of the news.