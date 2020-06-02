Netflix's 'mobile-only' rate grows and reaches more countries

Netflix counts its subscribers by millions worldwide and, in most countries, it offers three alternatives that vary in the number of devices that we can use at the same time and in the quality of reproduction. But none limits its use to a specific type of terminal: it can be a mobile phone, a tablet, a computer, a Smart TV, etc.

That’s the main difference that exists with that ‘smartphone only’ rate that Reed Hashting’s launched a couple of years ago in countries like Malaysia and India, where We can only view and download the contents of the platform thanks to a phone or a tablet, without the possibility of reproducing it anywhere else.

More countries come to Netflix

This cut and exclusive service to see on mobiles and tablets has a cost of about 3 euros per month, and It could be very attractive for all those users who do not share the subscription with anyone more and whose main viewing culture is in mobility, on the street, on the bus or in the subway, and always through a mobile device.

New Netflix mobile plan.

Now this rate reaches more countries, two specifically, the environment of those who started this experience back in 2018: it is the Philippines and Thailand. Reasons to launch this alternative to the usual plans of the Americans? Well, according to Patrick’s statements Flemming, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, it’s all because the users of those countries see the contents of the platform, mostly, on their mobile devices for more than three hours a day.

We do not know if it will seem like a lot or a little, but it is exactly twice what they are used to in any other country where the streaming platform has a presence, which makes it easier for this market to be implemented more quickly, and with greater success, a rate such as ‘mobile only’. Furthermore, another peculiarity of these countries is that two out of three users prefer to download the content to watch it later, which allows them to not spend data rates to which they often do not have access.

Reasons like the above could be enough to understand why Netflix does not take the step of implementing this cheaper rate in countries like ours, where users have many more viewing alternatives in addition to the mobile or tablet. This is the case of Smart TVs, or computers, which would make it impossible for Americans to consider, at the moment, a reduced rate of these characteristics.

