Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform rankings with the most viewed content, both in series and in movies, in such a way that we will have a little help for those dead times when we find nothing to do.

At the moment, that change is only available in the web version, when we use Netflix through the browser, such as Chrome, so it was expected that the same update also reached the HDMI key of those of Mountain View. If you are one of those who enjoy the platform streaming through Chromecast, you can see in the menus those recommendations that appear personalized according to our tastes. That is, it is a real Top 10, but sifted with a determining element: our tastes, affinities and coincidences.

Also the interface is updated

In addition to those content recommendations, you will also notice changes in the general interface of Netflix when broadcasting through Chromecast. The waiting or loading screens when we are launching the app from the mobile to the TV, are now much more uniform, with variations in elements that offer a little more information.

Netflix on Chromecast. AndroidPolice

Things as simple as the first screenshot we see on TV change completely and it is one of those things that if you are not warned you do not realize. The improvement is very evident and you can check it on the screens, where we have many more elements to know what we want to see. Simply with the ambient image these changes are already perceived.

Pause interface on Netflix for Chromecast.

For example the Netflix logo that was located in the central part of the television, without any other element, disappears completely and instead come content that we recommend without rest. One after the other, so if we like it simply by clicking on it, it will start in a few seconds.

The content loading screens have also undergone some modifications, with larger, more careful and more attractive typefaces, where more relevant information about the chapter in which we are as well as its season or the user that is active is read. Something that previously could not be known from a simple glance at TV. As we say, They are all improvements inherited from that web version that in the last few hours has been transformed almost radically. If you have not seen it, try it, because that way you will get an idea of ​​where things will go in the mobile apps.

More Articles Like This

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more

What are YouTube Music smart downloads and how they work

Apps Brian Adam -
YouTube Music has been Google's official music app for just over a year. Goodbye to Play Music and its entire ecosystem in the cloud...
Read more

YouTube wants you to rest well and will tell you when you should go to sleep

Apps Brian Adam -
It is one thing for technology companies to be unscrupulous and think only of seeing how to keep us glued to the screens of...
Read more

At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix, until now, has been very jealous of making known which content is the most viewed, or how many views a movie or series...
Read more

Google updates several applications with tools that will help us improve sleep quality

Apps Brian Adam -
A couple of weeks ago it was leaked that Google was going to allow us to monitor our sleep habits in order to improve...
Read more

Google Pixel improves battery, personal security and more with the June 'Feature Drop'

Android Brian Adam -
Three months after the second 'Feature Drop', Google updates the Pixel with exclusive characteristics that they will only have their mobiles, at least for...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more
Apps

What are YouTube Music smart downloads and how they work

Brian Adam -
YouTube Music has been Google's official music app for just over a year. Goodbye to Play Music and its entire ecosystem in the cloud...
Read more
Apps

YouTube wants you to rest well and will tell you when you should go to sleep

Brian Adam -
It is one thing for technology companies to be unscrupulous and think only of seeing how to keep us glued to the screens of...
Read more
Apps

At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

Brian Adam -
Netflix, until now, has been very jealous of making known which content is the most viewed, or how many views a movie or series...
Read more
Apps

Google updates several applications with tools that will help us improve sleep quality

Brian Adam -
A couple of weeks ago it was leaked that Google was going to allow us to monitor our sleep habits in order to improve...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel improves battery, personal security and more with the June 'Feature Drop'

Brian Adam -
Three months after the second 'Feature Drop', Google updates the Pixel with exclusive characteristics that they will only have their mobiles, at least for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY