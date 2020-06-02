Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform rankings with the most viewed content, both in series and in movies, in such a way that we will have a little help for those dead times when we find nothing to do.

At the moment, that change is only available in the web version, when we use Netflix through the browser, such as Chrome, so it was expected that the same update also reached the HDMI key of those of Mountain View. If you are one of those who enjoy the platform streaming through Chromecast, you can see in the menus those recommendations that appear personalized according to our tastes. That is, it is a real Top 10, but sifted with a determining element: our tastes, affinities and coincidences.

Also the interface is updated

In addition to those content recommendations, you will also notice changes in the general interface of Netflix when broadcasting through Chromecast. The waiting or loading screens when we are launching the app from the mobile to the TV, are now much more uniform, with variations in elements that offer a little more information.

Netflix on Chromecast. AndroidPolice

Things as simple as the first screenshot we see on TV change completely and it is one of those things that if you are not warned you do not realize. The improvement is very evident and you can check it on the screens, where we have many more elements to know what we want to see. Simply with the ambient image these changes are already perceived.

Pause interface on Netflix for Chromecast.

For example the Netflix logo that was located in the central part of the television, without any other element, disappears completely and instead come content that we recommend without rest. One after the other, so if we like it simply by clicking on it, it will start in a few seconds.

The content loading screens have also undergone some modifications, with larger, more careful and more attractive typefaces, where more relevant information about the chapter in which we are as well as its season or the user that is active is read. Something that previously could not be known from a simple glance at TV. As we say, They are all improvements inherited from that web version that in the last few hours has been transformed almost radically. If you have not seen it, try it, because that way you will get an idea of ​​where things will go in the mobile apps.