Netflix to add new 'impatient' proof download feature

Downloading within video streaming apps has become a lifesaver for those who commute daily, take planes, or simply don’t want to spend their flat-rate mobile data on the go. So I knowon one of the most used both on Netflix, as on HBO, Prime Video, Apple TV +, etc.

What’s more, as we mentioned in recent days, the presence on Netflix of smart downloads allows us to completely neglect to be aware of whether we have something to do when coverage is not good and 4G is not going as fast as we might expect. So with all of the above on the table, is there any chance that Netflix will further improve that download feature? The answer is yes.

‘Impatient’ proof

We all know the nerves that get into you when you have just finished a chapter and have left us in full cliffhanger, with the intrigue of knowing what will happen. Well, if you have downloaded a chapter and it has not finished yet, do not be impatient because things are going slowly since Netflix will let you start watching it very soon while it continues downloading it.

This function has been discovered by the guys from the XDA forum, who have found references to this possibility in the APK code for Android. Specifically, in version 7.58.0, where you can read text strings that specifically refer to such a function. That alphanumeric string states “<string name =”label_partial_download_download_more_no “> View from the beginning “, which is a reference to being able to view content that has been partially downloaded from the beginning.

Current option for Netflix downloads.

And it is not the only one, there is also a specific message for the cases in which, having partially downloaded a chapter or a movie, we get to the end and we can’t continue watching it without finishing the descent completely: ” “You have reached the end of what has been downloaded so far. Go online to keep watching.””

That these text strings are present in the Android APK does not mean that this function is already operational on Android or iOS, nor that it can be activated in the coming days. Many companies are fertilizing the ground to work on new functions leaving lines of code that will take longer will have their role within a fully operational function. And this could be one of those cases. So it’s time to wait.

