Netflix, the tests of the new low cost mobile only subscription in HD are underway!

We return to talk about Netflix low-cost subscriptions. The streaming platform of Reed Hastings has in fact kicked off some new tests in India, a strategic market both economically and in size, where a new subscription level is available.

The new plan is called “Mobile +” and it is currently only accessible to some subscribers in the Asian nation, to whom it offers the possibility of watching videos in HD. The vision is guaranteed only on smartphones, tablets and computers, but not on PC. The price is 349 Indian Rupees, the equivalent of approximately $ 4.7.

Another low-cost subscription for Netflix was launched last year in India at the price of 2.7 Dollars per month (199 Indian Rupees), but it is different from the one being tested as it is designed only for mobile devices but it doesn’t even support high definition streaming, but only at 480p.

A Netflix spokesman speaking with TechCrunch has Mobile + tests confirmed: “we launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to access Netflix. We want to see six members will like this new choice. We will extend it in the long term in case of positive feedback“.

Just the need to focus on mobile adds to the recent admission of Netflix which recognized TikTok as a dangerous rival.