Netflix, the Shuffle function is coming soon: you will always know what to watch

By Brian Adam
Netflix, the Shuffle function is coming soon: you will always know what to watch

Netflix is ​​testing an interesting new feature for the application with a small group of users. It’s called “Shuffle” and basically will propose in a TV series or film based on previous visions.

The goal, reportedly, is to fight the so-called Netflix decision paralysis syndrome, which too often blocks users, who do not know what to watch because of the wide choice of the catalog. Everyone will have to scroll endlessly through the list of movies or TV series after seeing one, then give up and close the app.

There Shuffle function should work like Spotify’s counterpart, to give a tangible example. Once activated, at the end of the playback of an album or a song, the streaming platform continues to offer songs.

As reported by Forbes, the Shuffle button will be accessible both in the general menu and under specific content. Obviously it will not be an automatic play, since when selected users will be offered a short explanation that will show the reason for the choice, accompanied by a synopsis and a preview.

Obviously we do not know if it is a test conducted with a small circle of users, or if it is now close to debut. However, Netflix is ​​also working to eliminate buffering.

What do you think? Let us know.

