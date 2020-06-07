Netflix, the hidden Italian codes for content: from anime to indie

The weekend has come and, as usual, many people decide to spend a little more time relaxing in front of video streaming services. Between these, Netflix is ​​definitely one of the most popular. However, as we have already explained to you for Amazon Prime Video, few people know all the possibilities offered by these platforms.

Why use codes for Netflix

The catalog of video streaming services such as Netflix is ​​boundless and it is a moment to “get lost” between films, TV series, documentaries and more. For this reason, enthusiasts have always sought, over the years, methods to find the so-called hidden content, that is, those that perhaps do not appear in the main categories and which are hardly suggested by the algorithm. In short, the most “geek” users often need to have as many filters as possible, so they can quickly find everything, even those independent films that affect relatively few people.

Here the codes of which we speak today come into play. In fact, by using the latter, you will be able to access one myriad of subcategories which is usually a little difficult to get to. We refer to very specific content, from Asian action films to B-Horror Movies. In short, a real godsend for every Netflix enthusiast.

The procedure for accessing hidden subcategories

Some of you are probably thinking of strange “subterfuges” found to access “secret” content. In reality, the procedure we are going to illustrate is very simple and simply “exploits” the official method that Netflix uses to “catalog” its contents. In short, it is nothing strange or that cannot be done: we are simply explaining to you how to navigate to the best of the platform’s official website.

To proceed, the steps are very simple (we advise you to follow them from PC).

Do the login to the official Netflix portal, via the “Sign in” button located at the top right; After successfully logging in, click on “Movies” tab located at the top, moved slightly to the left; Subsequently, you will see it appear in the URL bar of your browser, or the one in which the site you are visiting is indicated, an inscription such as: “/ Browse / genre / 34399“; At this point, you just have to replace that number with that of the category you want to access, choosing one of the codes present in the list below. For example, to visit the Asian action movie page, just change “34399” to “77232” and press Submit; You will see a page appear on the screen with all the contents of that type, made directly by Netflix.

The main codes to be used in Italy

Now that we have revealed “the arcane”, the time has come to take action. We have collected i main working codes in Italy (the original source is ZmOnline).

Horror film: 8711

B-Horror Movies: 8195;

Cult horror films: 10944;

Horror comedy: 89585.

Souls: 7424

Animation for adults: 11881;

Anime comedies: 9302;

Anime Horror: 10695;

Anime Fantasy: 11146.

Films for children and families: 783

Film from 0 to 2 years: 6796;

Movies from 2 to 4 years: 6218;

Movies from 5 to 7 years: 5455;

Movies from 8 to 10 years: 561;

Film from 11 to 12 years: 6962;

Films based on children’s books: 10056.

Action and adventure: 1365

Asian Action Movies: 77232;

Classic Action and Adventure: 46576;

Action comedies: 43040;

Action thriller: 43048;

Comics and superhero films: 10118;

Western: 7700;

Martial arts film: 8985.

TV series: 83

British TV series: 52117;

Classic TV programs: 46553;

Cult TV series: 74652;

TV for children: 27346;

Korean TV programs: 67879;

Reality TV: 9833.

Documentaries: 6839

Biographical documentaries: 3652;

Historical documentaries: 5349;

Sports documentaries: 180;

Documentaries on music and concerts: 90361;

Political documentaries: 7018;

Religious documentaries: 10005.

Classic movies: 31574

Classic comedies: 31694;

Classic thrillers: 46588;

Classic War Movies: 48744;

Silent films: 53310;

Classic Westerns: 47465.

Independent films: 7077

Experimental films: 11079;

Independent thrillers: 326;

Independent comedies: 4195.

Music: 1701

Music for children: 52843;

Latin Music: 10741;

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472;

Rock and pop concerts: 3278;

Musical: 13335.

Science fiction and fantasy: 1492

Fantasy film: 9744;

Sci-fi thrillers: 11014.

Sports movies: 4370

Sports comedies: 5286;

Sports documentaries: 180;

Football movies: 12549;

Martial arts, boxing and wrestling: 6695.

The one we reported above is only a selection of codes. If you are interested in other sub-categories, we recommend that you take a look at the Ogres Crypt portal, which has found many other codes that may also work in our country.