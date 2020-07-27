Netflix tests a rate below 5 euros, do you know how it works?

In the last days, Netflix suffered a slight setback from the market when it announced that the number of subscribers had slowed its growth rate, which is always translated by investors as that there are problems, or that curves are coming, so from the platform they continue to look for ways to tempt potential clients to increase that number.

As you know, In India, Reed Hastings has some rates that are not available in other countries., as is the so-called “Mobile” that limited its use to mobiles and tablets, with a cut quality of streaming to SD (540p) and, of course, a price that barely reached 2.5 euros (in exchange). So with that on the table, is there any possibility of offering an intermediate rate between the exclusively for mobile phones and the standard of almost eight euros?

New subscription for 4 euros

The answer is yes, there is the possibility of creating a plan that is neither the most complete we have, for example, in Spain, nor the one focused on mobile phones in India, which barely lets us see the content on a couple of different devices. . That answer is called “Mobile +” and maintains the ability to view content on one screen at a time, but increases the types of devices on which we can watch Netflix. In addition to the mobile and the tablet, our computer, whether portable or desktop, with Windows 10, macOS or whatever, joins the list.

New Netflix rate (d).

With this Mobile + rate, users will not be able to use video game consoles or Smart TVs to connect to their account, since it will be limited unless they decide to go up to the first of the rates that do not distinguish according to the device with which we connect. In addition, and unlike the Mobile rate, users will be able to enjoy content in high definition, HD, just like in standard plans.

The bad news about this new Mobile + rate is that It is only available again in India, so at the moment in Spain we will not be able to hire them. This brings back to the table the dilemma of whether these types of initiatives are strictly focused on a launch in emerging countries, or if in the future, after months of much testing, we can have them in our country. Especially for those users who are not compensated by a subscription with greater options for use and quality in streaming that, right now, they are not taking advantage of.