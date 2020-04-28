      Netflix releases an ideal movie today if you like dramas

- Advertisement -

A story of strong women, fighting in the most complex moments of their lives.

The current situation does not seem the best to dedicate time to dramas as heartbreaking as this, but if the mood allows us, Netflix proposes a story that leaves its mark.

The plot takes us to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, where conflicts occur within the family. It’s about the debut of writer and director Ivona Juka who wanted to reflect different female spirits that enrich the film and through which we feel the drama.

The lives of various women succeed each other to show us different realities. Ives works in a soap opera producer and He combines his professional life with the difficulty of living with his Alzheimer’s sick father and that needs constant attention. While Dora maintains a turbulent relationship with her father, but for different reasons, this is a criminal who has returned to his life after years of disappearance.

Illness, infidelities, pregnancies and crimes will end up uncovering as the story progresses and we can delve into the feelings that move or trap this group of women. Juka easily weaves these lives together, reflecting the emotions of its protagonists with poetic images, stones that prevent escape or tunnels that show the anxiety they suffer and that inevitably transmit to the viewer.

The winter and grey landscape accompany each of the stories as if it were a theatre set that also helps build the emotion of each situation. It is, in short, a movie to see if what you want is to cry tirelessly wrapped in a blanket on the sofa.

It’s more than 2 hours of history are available on Netflix in various languages ​​and subtitles, adding to the European catalogue on the platform. This 2015 film is an I sing to compassion and forgiveness more difficult, more intense.