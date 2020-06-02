Netflix rankings reach iPhone and iPad apps (not Android)

Netflix continues to introduce changes to its platform to allow us to more easily find new series and movies to get hooked on (in the good sense of the word), and that’s why last week brought the rankings, a series of tops, of classifications, where we can get an idea of ​​what is most popular subscribers of the platform are seeing.

It was very strange to see that all these improvements were only available through the browser and not in the mobile applications, which are the ones that most of us use constantly, either on the mobile phone or on the tablet. Nowos of Reed Hastings have been kind enough to include these news in their apps for mobile devices.

Now available on iPhone and iPad

Since this morning we have Available the update 12.21.0 of the application for both Apple smartphones and tablets, where we can access the most viewed content classifications of the platform. On the one hand we will have this classification from 1 to 10 and on the other, a series of stamps on the covers of series and movies that warn that it is within the “Top 10”, without specifying position.

Rankings and Tops on Netflix for iOS.

It has to be said that On iPhone, this classification appears both on the cover and in the ‘Series’ and ‘Movies’ sections., so if we want to check what is most viewed by content type, the best thing to do is go to consult each of the tabs. However, it is curious that in the iPad app these ratings do not appear on the Netflix home page and only do so within each category.

All these news contrast with the Android version, which was updated in the last few hours but still does not display nor the rankings with the most viewed from 1 to 10, nor the spot on the covers of the content announcing that it is within the ‘Top 10’. Of course, in the information of each series or film, under the title and the year, percentage of coincidence or recommended age, there is a mention of their position within that classification.

Remember that, according to the company, These rankings and classifications do not appear in the same way to all users, Instead, Netflix takes into account our tastes and preferences to indicate what, within what we consume, is the most seen by other related subscribers. An interesting detail that gives even more depth to the streaming platform.

>