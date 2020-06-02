MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsEntertainment
Updated:

Netflix rankings reach iPhone and iPad apps (not Android)

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Slowdown of the iPhones: Apple has paid a fine of 10 million Euros in Italy

Some documents discovered by SetteBit and published on Twitter have revealed that Apple paid a 10 million euro fine...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Netflix continues to introduce changes to its platform to allow us to more easily find new series and movies to get hooked on (in the good sense of the word), and that’s why last week brought the rankings, a series of tops, of classifications, where we can get an idea of ​​what is most popular subscribers of the platform are seeing.

It was very strange to see that all these improvements were only available through the browser and not in the mobile applications, which are the ones that most of us use constantly, either on the mobile phone or on the tablet. Nowos of Reed Hastings have been kind enough to include these news in their apps for mobile devices.

Now available on iPhone and iPad

Since this morning we have Available the update 12.21.0 of the application for both Apple smartphones and tablets, where we can access the most viewed content classifications of the platform. On the one hand we will have this classification from 1 to 10 and on the other, a series of stamps on the covers of series and movies that warn that it is within the “Top 10”, without specifying position.

Rankings and Tops on Netflix for iOS.

It has to be said that On iPhone, this classification appears both on the cover and in the ‘Series’ and ‘Movies’ sections., so if we want to check what is most viewed by content type, the best thing to do is go to consult each of the tabs. However, it is curious that in the iPad app these ratings do not appear on the Netflix home page and only do so within each category.

All these news contrast with the Android version, which was updated in the last few hours but still does not display nor the rankings with the most viewed from 1 to 10, nor the spot on the covers of the content announcing that it is within the ‘Top 10’. Of course, in the information of each series or film, under the title and the year, percentage of coincidence or recommended age, there is a mention of their position within that classification.

Remember that, according to the company, These rankings and classifications do not appear in the same way to all users, Instead, Netflix takes into account our tastes and preferences to indicate what, within what we consume, is the most seen by other related subscribers. An interesting detail that gives even more depth to the streaming platform.

>

More Articles Like This

Do dozens of apps appear to update on your iPhone? This is happening

Apple Brian Adam -
They have spread like a Poltergeist but this is how these strange phenomena occur that occasionally plague our Apple smartphones. That it is not...
Read more

Instagram is updated and already allows video calls from 50 participants

Apps Brian Adam -
It's funny how long it takes to get there, in peacetime, updates to the final releases of an application from the beta version, and...
Read more

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform...
Read more

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more

What are YouTube Music smart downloads and how they work

Apps Brian Adam -
YouTube Music has been Google's official music app for just over a year. Goodbye to Play Music and its entire ecosystem in the cloud...
Read more

YouTube wants you to rest well and will tell you when you should go to sleep

Apps Brian Adam -
It is one thing for technology companies to be unscrupulous and think only of seeing how to keep us glued to the screens of...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Netflix rankings reach iPhone and iPad apps (not Android)

Netflix continues to introduce changes to its platform to allow us to more easily find new series and movies...
Read more
Apple

Do dozens of apps appear to update on your iPhone? This is happening

Brian Adam -
They have spread like a Poltergeist but this is how these strange phenomena occur that occasionally plague our Apple smartphones. That it is not...
Read more
Apps

Instagram is updated and already allows video calls from 50 participants

Brian Adam -
It's funny how long it takes to get there, in peacetime, updates to the final releases of an application from the beta version, and...
Read more
Apps

Netflix transforms its interface into Chromecast and includes recommendations

Brian Adam -
Netflix is ​​making changes in recent days and one of the most relevant has been the add for the first time on the platform...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps improves the information of places that facilitate accessibility

Brian Adam -
Google Maps continues to include in its menus any information that is relevant to our daily life, and if there is an element as...
Read more
Apps

What are YouTube Music smart downloads and how they work

Brian Adam -
YouTube Music has been Google's official music app for just over a year. Goodbye to Play Music and its entire ecosystem in the cloud...
Read more
Apps

YouTube wants you to rest well and will tell you when you should go to sleep

Brian Adam -
It is one thing for technology companies to be unscrupulous and think only of seeing how to keep us glued to the screens of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY