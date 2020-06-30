Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
Netflix in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision finally arrives on Mac thanks to Big Sur

By Brian Adam
Netflix in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision finally arrives on Mac thanks to Big Sur

Among the many new features of macOS Big Sur, there is one that will make users happy with Netflix subscribers. The new operating system of the Cupertino company indeed includes a Safari update that will finally support 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision on compatible Macs.

To date, the procedure is extremely complex and since Netflix’s 4K viewing is supported by Edge or the Windows 10 app of the streaming platform, you need to rely on Boot Camp, that’s why the implementation of support in Safari natively it will be warmly welcomed by the many subscribers to the service of Reed Hastings.

It is clear though that to get the full 4K HDR experience you need to have a compatible computer. There, however, most Apple products announced from 2018 onwards support HDR, including the MacBook Pro presented in 2018 and 2019 and the iMac Pro, in addition to the Mac Mini of 2018 and the Mac Pro of 2019. Obviously in the latter two cases, an external HDR certified display must be connected.

Playback occurs only on 4K content, for those who have the subscription from 15.99 euros per month which guarantee to view on four screens and streaming in Full HD and Ultra HD.

