Netflix, HBO, Filmin … how much does it cost us to subscribe to all platforms?

By Brian Adam
It is very possible that in one of the last meetings you have had between friends, someone has recommended a series, “which is very good”, and that you have a crazy desire to start seeing it. But it turns out that it is not possible, because you do not have a subscription to that platform … so you bundle the blanket over your head and decide to pay the first month.

More or less that could be the typical start of our entry into a new streaming platform, that by magic it will become part of those payments that we make month by month almost without realizing it. And it is that when we believed that we already had all the imaginable alternatives to watch series and movies, paying Netflix, HBO and Disney + every month for children, we realize that there are other alternatives with high-quality productions.

Let’s do the math

So seeing this world of flat rates that we have had to live, we are going to take accounts of everything that it would cost us to pay month by month if we go crazy and we decided to have it all. All the series from all the producers and countries, films and programs for the little ones that, like it or not, little by little also require exclusive content.

Streaming platforms.

Of the best known we will not say anything because they are in the public domain. Netflix, HBO, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video are on everyone’s lips and surely they are the most popular, so we will pretend we already have them, but what else is there that works in our country and is really worth it?

Well, we will start with the chains that have television platforms in Spain, As is Movistar +, which has a Lite version that will cost us 8 euros a month. With it we will have the series channels, as well as their original productions. It is the same case of Atresplayer, that for 2.99 euros we can see early releases and original series such as Veneno, Toy Boy, Benidorm or the documentary by Joaquín Sabina. Mitele also offers a subscription for 3 euros but does not have original fictional content as such. Fubo TV, for its part, has a price of 4.99 euros per month and offers us live channels from Movistar + series, as well as all those from Atresmedia and RTVE.

Outside of the Spanish operators, we have Filmin, with a good catalogue of series and movies that will cost us 7.99 euros a month; Apple TV +, which is adding new pro fictions that have a great quality with a dropper, will come out for 4.99 euros a month, like Starzplay, to which we can only subscribe through the app of those of Cupertino or Rakuten TV, and it costs us the same. By last, Noggin is a platform with series for children, like Dora the Explorer, which has a price of 3.99 euros per month and that we can also subscribe through Apple TV +. Sky, finally, has live channels and exclusive fictions for 6.99 euros per month.

By the end we have few left: Flix Olé, which costs 2.99 euros with all its arsenal of restored Spanish cinema from all eras and that now premieres the entire Torrente film catalogue (for example); or Rakuten TV, which only offers a cinema and that comes out monthly for 6.99 euros. So we are going to take accounts and, adding those platforms that have original content, different (from each other), this is what we will spend for accounts with HD quality:

  • Netflix: € 11.99 (standard)
  • HBO: 8.99 euros
  • Disney +: 6.99 euros
  • Prime Video: 3 euros (36 a year)
  • Movistar + Lite: 8 euros
  • Filmin: 7.99 euros
  • Atresplayer: 2.99 euros
  • Apple TV +: 4.99 euros
  • Starzplay: 4.99 euros
  • Sky: 6.99 euros
  • Flix Olé: 2.99 euros
  • Total: 69.91 euros

