Friday, May 1, 2020
 Netflix faces impossibility of doubling

By Brian Adam
 Netflix faces impossibility of doubling

The Coronavirus crisis It is affecting the productions of films and series Filming and premieres have been paralyzed or moved...
Brian Adam
The Coronavirus crisis It is affecting the productions of films and series

Filming and premieres have been paralyzed or moved to other dates in which the situation is expected to be more controlled (although there are certain exceptions, such as Warner continues to hold Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 release dates despite Coronavirus).

However, this situation is also taking its toll on another quite important industry in the field of entertainment: the dubbing industry.

And it is that, due to the current quarantine period in Spain for COVID-19, there are more than a few companies that have decided to keep the voice actors in their homes to avoid exposing them to the virus by going to work and postponing the recording of the Spanish audio of his productions for later.

One of the most recent examples we have on Netflix, whose latest news has been released in its catalogue without including the Spanish audio, keeping the language in its original version (leaving, of course, subtitles in Spanish).

Thus, by putting some of its latest news as Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, we find the following notice.

“As the priority is the safety of the benders, some languages ​​are not available yet“, you can read in the upper left part of the image that we attach on these lines.

It is a bit striking that Netflix uses the term” benders “since the interpreters do not like anything that they are called that way and prefer let them be called “voice actors

Although this may generate some discomfort to those who prefer to consume the dubbed Netflix content, surely you understand the reasons why the dubbing of productions are postponed.

And it is that no matter the situation, the most important thing is always health. And with a pandemic like the one we are experiencing now with him Coronavirus, the best thing for everyone is that we stay very quiet at home as much as possible and wait for the situation to start to become more stable.

