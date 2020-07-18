Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
Netflix, a Lifetime Premium subscription as a gift: here are all the details of the contest

Incredible contest launched by Netflix. The Reed Hastings platform, to celebrate the launch of the film The Old Guard, has decided to give a Premium subscription lasting 83 years. We explain how to win it.

It should be noted that the subscription is unique, which means that only one person can get it, which is why the company is far from easy.

Users will only have to play the Old Guard video game, a kind of fighting game where the gamer will find himself in the shoes of Andromanche of Scythia, the protagonist of the film played by Charlize Theron who, armed with an ax, will have to kill opponents.

The Registration started at 17:00 yesterday, Friday 17 July 2020: simply connect to the website that we linked above and play. As we read in the conditions however, at the moment the contest is open only to those residing in the United States. However, even from Italy it is possible to play web games, perhaps to train in view of a possible (and at the moment not confirmed) arrival of the tournament in Europe.

You can also register using your Facebook account, in order to avoid entering your data. To play just a keyboard is enough as you need to use the space bar and the four arrows.

