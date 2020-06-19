Netatmo Outdoor Camera Review: intelligent outdoor surveillance camera

Until a few years ago, building a video surveillance system for one’s home was difficult and expensive. Today, however, there are cameras of all types and costs, moreover easy to install and connected to the network, to keep an eye on your home. Netatmo is one of the brands that has guided the evolution of this sector, offering devices with innovative technologies and with important attention to privacy.

After the Netatmo Welcome video camera review, today we talk about Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera, an outdoor surveillance camera with several unique features.

Sales and design pack

The sales package of this Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera includes everything you need for wall installation outside the home. In addition to the usual manuals, which describe the installation procedure quite clearly, we find screws and dowels for fixing, as well as an Allen key, a bracket and a cover that hides the power cable from view.

The video camera has rather generous dimensions, of 50x200x110 mm, and once installed it shows its presence immediately, it is very difficult to hide it. On the one hand, this is an advantage, because being visible it dissuades any bad guys from entering the house, on the other the design could not be suitable for all homes. The build quality appears immediately superior to that of the economic surveillance cameras, the whole body of the cam is in fact in solid metal.

The plastic is present in front of the lighting LEDs, but it is of high quality, the only cheaper element is the rear cover for the cables, but it is not a problem. Netatmo has paid particular attention to the realization of this product, entrusting its waterproofing to HZO technologies, a leading company in this field, which uses a thin invisible film to make the components refractory to water and insulated from cold, ice, sand or high temperatures. Netatmo has never been cheap and the cost of 349 euros in the price list confirms it, but the overall quality of the product certainly benefits.

Looking at the cam from the back, you can see the main novelty of this version, which differs from the previous one for the built-in 105 dB siren. This does not start automatically when the camera detects something, a correct choice because the audible alarm is not always necessary, but must be activated by the user, after receiving a movement notification.

Installation and user experience

The installation of the software is simple, just the QR Code inserted inside the package to associate the cam with the Netatmo application, the same as the Welcome Camera. This way you can manage everything from a single app. A mammoth plug is required for the power supply, there are no other connections except the Micro SD slot. This is located in the lower part of the cam, covered by plastic protection that hides it from view. The Micro SD is pre-installed but can be replaced, there is a 32 GB one. In the event that problems are found, on the Netatmo website, there are several video tutorials that explain how to install the cam, confirming the company’s attention to customers.

Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera is more than just an outdoor video camera. Its recognition software is less advanced than that of the Welcome Camera but still allows it to distinguish between humans, animals and cars. A useful option because in this way you can decide which notifications to receive, for example, who has a dog in the garden will not be overwhelmed with notifications about the movement. In addition to recognizing the type of subject, the cam can be set to detect only the movements in a specific area of ​​the frame.

The system has proven successful in recognizing different subjects, as well as in detecting movements. Also useful is the lighting system, powerful even if the area is not so large, which is activated with the passage of a subject or more simply when it gets dark.

The software is the same that we analyzed in the Netatmo Welcome review and allows you to receive notifications whenever movement is detected. These can be customized, for example, you can deactivate them when you are at home automatically, based on the GPS position of your smartphone.

All the observations are observable in a practical timeline, but even more interesting is the saving of the videos. These are stored in the internal Micro SD or can be saved directly on Dropbox, or even if you want the highest level of privacy an FTP server can be used, certainly not common in low-cost surveillance cameras.