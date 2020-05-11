Monday, May 11, 2020
Nestlé donates more than four million servings of food for Costa Rican families

By Brian Adam
As part of its regional commitment, Nestlé Central America has delivered more than 10.5 million servings of food to the populations most affected by this pandemic.

By EuroXlive

Nestlé Costa Rica, a food and beverage company with more than 60 years of operation in the country, ratifies its commitment to Costa Ricans by delivering more than four million servings of food, to
include in the solidarity packages distributed by the Government of the Republic to Costa Ricans affected by the Covid-19 national emergency.

The donation given to the National Emergency Commission and the Ministry of Public Education included Nestlé products, fortified with vitamins and minerals, such as essential milk powder, Nido and NAN 3 baby milk, Corn Flakes breakfast cereal, Ideal prepared sauces, soups , chicken broth, cubes, pasta and Maggi tomato sauces and Starbucks ground coffee, among others.

Sandra Jiménez, General Manager of Nestlé Costa Rica, stated that this donation is a reflection of Nestlé's purpose to improve people's quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. “Today we are very pleased to support the Government of the Republic and To the country in the great effort to offer food provision to Costa Ricans, through this contribution of food of high nutritional value to the most affected populations. Within our portfolio we have products that are part of the basic Costa Rican basket and have also been fortified with nutrients and vitamins, thanks to our efforts for years. ”

A regional effort

Nestlé Costa Rica's donation is part of the company's regional effort to support Central American people and communities. Nestlé Central America has donated 10.5 million servings of food in the six countries of the region.

Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being of its collaborators, suppliers, customers and, of course, consumers. “In the midst of this pandemic, we reaffirm our commitment to all the countries of the region, maintaining the jobs and working conditions of our more than 4,000 employees in Central America. We also maintain our relationship and conditions with suppliers and
allies within the supply chain, in order to maintain our operation, the availability of food in a sustained way for the entire population and continue to inject liquidity into the local economy at a time when it is so badly needed, "added Juan Gabriel Reyes , President and CEO of Nestlé Central America.

