Nepal also stood firm: disputed border area with India included in its map

Kathmandu: Nepal’s President Badia Devi Bhandari yesterday ratified the revised official map of Nepal and signed the relevant constitutional amendment, which also includes the disputed 372 sq km border area with India.

It should be noted that this constitutional amendment was passed by the lower house of the Nepali parliament last week and later on Monday by the upper house by full consensus. However, the ratification of this constitutional amendment required the signature of the President of Nepal. This operation was also completed yesterday.

India has expressed strong disapproval of the amendment to the Nepali constitution, saying it is totally wrong and unacceptable on the basis of historical facts and evidence. India claims ownership of Nepal’s border areas of Lampiadhora, Lipolikh and Kalapani.

The recent border dispute between India and Nepal began last month when India inaugurated an 80-kilometre road connecting its northern state of Uttarakhand with the Chinese-administered territory in Tibet, a 19-kilometre stretch between India and Nepal. Passes through the disputed border area of

Apparently, the purpose of this road is to shorten the way to Lake Mansarovar in Tibet, which is sacred in Hinduism as well as in Buddhism and Jainism.

However, Nepal’s position is that it owns the Lipolikh area and the agreement reached with the British East India Company in 1816 is on the record of history. Historically, Nepal has never been part of the British Crown, so the decisions and agreements of the British government regarding the partition of India do not apply to it. Therefore, India does not have the right to build any kind of infrastructure here, including roads.

It should be noted that the disputed border area of ​​372 sq km is located at the confluence of three countries namely Nepal, China and India. Near this area, border clashes between India and China have been going on for the past few weeks in which India has suffered a heavy defeat.