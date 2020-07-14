Neon Abyss Review: a fast-paced cyberpunk roguelite

Among the most die-hard fashions of the last decade, one must certainly mention a certain fixation, by the video game software houses, for the so-called roguelike. For those not aware of it, it is a trend that, between memorable pearls and clone productions of little importance, has produced a disproportionate amount of experiences inspired by the main – and very strict – rules of Rogue, the historic dungeon crawler of Michael Toy and Glenn Wichman. For some time now, however, the trend seems to have come out of the radar of the industry, except to reappear from time to time by the will of some developer with an independent soul.

It is the case of Neon Abyss, the work of the Chinese team Veewo Games which boasts the support of Team17, a small but well-known publisher, recently also editor of the pleasant Moving Out (retrieve the review of Moving Out). For the sake of precision, the title is part of the roguelite sub-genre, a softer and more "action" branch that would like to address those fringes of the public who are not inclined to a totally punitive and helpless progression. Although even in this field it is now difficult to stand out – here masterpieces of the caliber of Rogue Legacy and Spelunky reside -, the game tries the feat by showing off a high level competition and a cyberpunk context which seems to fall into a bean, in the year of the eagerly awaited for a certain, gigantic project by CD Projekt. Will it be enough to secure a place in the genre Pantheon?

Go, die, repeat

The secrets of the abyssOnce plunged into the bowels of Neon Abyss, the choice of how to manage one's advance is essentially up to the user. Nothing prevents you from heading head down into the hiding places of the New Gods, although in practice, for an infinite number of reasons, exploring as many areas of the dungeon as possible often proves to be the wisest decision. It is by opting for this route that you can fully experience all the goodies of gameplay, some of which, moreover, are not explained by the software in a completely clear and crystalline way. Some can be stolen from the written advice that appears during the loading screens; others, on the other hand, are literally discovered by playing. A game design gimmick that is certainly not unpublished, but which still has its charm.

In Neon Abyss Olympus has definitely collapsed. For some time, in fact, the classic gods have been killed by the New Gods, a sort of monstrous "idols of consumerism" created and revered by human beings. Only Hades, the god of the dead, escaped the terrible carnage and now meditates revenge sitting at the tables of a bar lit with neon lights, ready to plow against his enemies one of the members of the Grim Squad, a small crowd of ground fighters moved by the desire to rebel against the system. The blond Wade comes forward first, a little man who at the beginning can only count on his own jumping skills and on the help of a handful of manual weapons: a few grenades, a bizarre pistol-shaped hydraulic hose – he aims to three hundred and sixty degrees and you shoot, in full twin-stick shooter style – and a knife to defend yourself in close combat.

Thrown into the depths of an undefined reality, the protagonist must immediately deal with it a hostile and mysterious environment. It is the first of many two-dimensional dungeons divided into small paintings, each of which can now contain objects (hearts, crystals, money, but also armaments of different power and range), now stations to teleport from one part of the map to another , now of the waves of creatures repellents to exterminate in order to continue the patrol.

Exploring each path ultimately means reaching the cave of the mid-boss on duty, defeating which immediately passes to the next scenario. A variable amount of dungeons lined up make up a "world", and each world ends only after neutralizing one of the five Supervisors, several leathery guardians corresponding to typical bullet hell fights.

The playful base of Neon Abyss would be basically this, if it were not that the dynamic pad in hand are immediately demonstrated more complex and complex. First of all, it must be said that dying before having knocked down at least one Supervisor is equivalent to having to start hunting again from the first level of the group, losing all the progress acquired during the run. Moreover, at each new game the software spatially distributes the various rooms of the stages and all the contents inside them in a procedural manner, so as to reduce the possibility of encountering an alternation of situations exactly identical to what was previously addressed.

It is obviously an escamotage that also tends to enhance the luck factor, always a cross and delight of a kind that certainly cannot be called suitable for all palates. That said, it is important to keep in mind that we are talking about a roguelite and that therefore the experience, along the campaign, provides the player with more than one means to cope with both the intransigence of permadeath and the uncertainty imposed by random generation of settings.

The most useful is also, on balance, the true hallmark of Neon Abyss gameplay and consists of a branched system of "evolution" of dungeons, which at each game over – and only on condition that it has annihilated a sufficient number of bosses – allows you to unlock new elements that, among other things, could help the user during the following tries. They range from the insertion of new items to the unlocking of some themed rooms (which for example host some prize minigames), even going through the introduction of nine other playable characters, each with its own combat characteristics and specificity of equipment. In short, the formula does not revolve around the traditional level-up mechanics of the avatar, but rather the gradual release of new, targeted opportunities to survive the harshness of the in-game, aids that, over the distance, can prove to be truly precious. This is a gimmick, decidedly well thought out because, although it does not badly assist those who are playing, it does not harm the level of general challenge, which stands at high standards even if only on Normal difficulty.

Neon Abyss then offers a second device to try to stem the randomness of the events. After each failure, in fact, the game dispenses a "seed", an alphabetical string which, if typed before throwing it back into the fray, allows you to regenerate the same map associated with that specific key, complete with rooms and objects arranged in the same way. A "vintage" feature – save codes haven't been seen since the 1990s! – made to facilitate those gamers with a good visual memory, who are not very interested in winning according to the principles of the hard and pure blind run.

Armed to the teeth

Neon Abyss' run'n'gun recipe looks pretty solid from the start, especially thanks to the abundance of the arsenal made available to our alter ego in pixels. During the mission it is in fact possible to come across a range of crazy and varied fire mouths: plasma rifles, machine guns, blasters, but also offensive electric guitars, bullet-shooting cats and cannons that throw explosive keys.

These add up to the progressive opportunity to recover a significant amount of weapon upgrades as well as countless hats and masks (i.e. active and passive perks) that, accumulating along the way, tend to assemble each other, making our warrior vigorous and aggressive enough to hope to reach the bottom of his race with the bones intact. There is also a particularly curious mechanic that pushes the protagonist to collect eggs which, if they hatch, they give birth to small flying mascots, temporary assistants in charge of carrying out various tasks independently, from the attack to the protection of the hero up to the collection of the coins that fell to the ground after each fight.

In summary, for each new session the Neon Abyss algorithm can randomly draw from a container of about 400 total objects, many of which are made to combine with each other: a number that guarantees a certain degree of unpredictability, as well as a good mix of tension and frenzy on the battlefield.

Therefore it is a pity that the production they do not boast such wealth even on the villain side that stand between the player and the credits. The ordinary monsters can be cataloged in a few different breeds, but what really disappoints since the short term is the non-exorbitant number of bosses which can be crossed in the attempts that follow the first, painful blows. The frequent repetition of the "villains" already eliminated, combined with a poorly characterized cyberpunk aesthetic, risks leading to a certain visual redundancy: a problem of no small importance, calculating the structural repetitiveness that is already inherent in this peculiar type of products. Fortunately, to raise the artistic quality of Neon Abyss we think of a soundtrack of all respect, concentrated dubstep sound perfectly in line with the rhythms of advancement.