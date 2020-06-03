The umbrella organization Inclusion Ireland is seeking information at a meeting it has today with Health Minister Simon Harris about the prevalence of Covid-19 disease in residential units for people with disabilities.

The organization represents 66,000 people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

The chief executive of the organization Enda Egan said that they will be calling on Minister Harris to provide facilities for these people in the community so that they do not become vulnerable in institutions and residences in the event of a crisis.

The most recent figures from the Health Service Executive show that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus or who have symptoms of the virus has increased by twenty-four hours.

The increase is 92 patients and Covid-19 currently leaves 422 people in hospital. 36 are in an intensive care unit.