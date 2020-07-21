A spokesperson from Comharchumann Forbartha Árann said that they are asking the Department of the Marine to ensure that ferries do not coincide with a pier at Cill Rónáin.

“There is not much space between the ferries, which means many people are gathering on the pier at the same time,” the spokesman said.

"There is also a need to ensure," the spokesman said, "that a proper system is in place at the pier when people are boarding the ferries."

The spokesman said there was currently no system for dealing with the queue with the ferries.