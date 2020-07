Ceremonies are currently taking place in Dublin and elsewhere around the country in honor of those who died in wars or on duty with the United Nations.

The public is not allowed at the event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event is broadcast on television by the national broadcaster, RTÉ and is also available on the RTÉ network.

President in attendance

The main event is at Collins Barracks, Dublin, and the ceremony began at 11 o'clock.