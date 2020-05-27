NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the Earth's atmosphere. She also worked to develop the concepts behind the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which recently spent its thirtieth year in orbit.

The doctor earned the nickname "Hubble's mother" for her role in pushing for that telescope. When it was launched in 1990, Hubble became the first of NASA's "great observers", designed for push the limits of human knowledge on the cosmos. Roman was also the first head of NASA's astronomical division, making her the first woman to hold an executive role at the agency.

His disappearance occurred about 2 years ago, in 2018. Roman "had a huge influence on all astronomy and space"says NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen in a NASA video."For that reason: that vision, that foresight (…) that leadership within the agency", Continues the man,"this really makes it the only appropriate name for this great space telescope that we are building now".

The telescope in question is the Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope (WFIRST), now renamed Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, will search for new planets and observe dark energy. During its five-year mission, the space telescope will measure the light of a billion galaxies and will inspect the inner Milky Way with the hope of finding around 2,600 new planets. This new tool will have a field of view 100 times greater than that of Hubble.