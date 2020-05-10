NASA watches the melting ice from above, there is no good news

Thanks to observations from NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation (ICESat) satellites and its successor ICESat-2, the American space agency has shown that while ice has increased by a small amount in eastern Antarctica, Antarctica western has lost a great deal of ice.

The study revealed that the Greenland ice sheet has lost an average of 200 gigatons of ice per year while Antarctica stands at an average of 118 ice gigatons per year. To be clear, an ice gigatone can fill 400,000 Olympic swimming pools. The combined ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica raised the sea level by 14 millimeters between 2003 and 2019.

"If you watch a glacier or ice sheet for a month or a year, you won't learn much about what the weather is doing to us"says Ben Smith, a University of Washington glaciologist and lead author of this new document."We now have a 16-year span between ICESat and ICESat-2 and we can be much more confident that the changes we are seeing in the ice have to do with long-term changes in the climate".

Scientists from this study also developed a new model for calculate the density between the ice caps, which allowed them to calculate the total mass of the caps and therefore the total loss of their mass. ICESat-2, like its predecessor, is a laser altimeter: it sends 10,000 pulses of light per second to Earth.

Thanks to this study, we know how climate change is affecting ice sheets, which in turn affect sea level.