NASA unveils new rules to protect the Moon and Mars from the germs of the Earth

By Brian Adam
NASA unveils new rules to protect the Moon and Mars from the germs of the Earth

By sending human instruments to the Moon or Mars, we could “invade” the uncontaminated environment with terrestrial microorganisms of these two celestial bodies. For this reason, NASA has revealed to the world new policies to be implemented to protect the next two human destinations.

These directives have been issued to protect planetary bodies from any possible biological contamination that could originate on Earth and interfere with scientific research. Furthermore, these new ordinances prevent any unknown “alien” biological material from being transported to our planet.

We are trying to balance the interests of the scientific community, the interest of the human exploration community and the interest of the commercial community,” says NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on July 9. Humanity’s future missions must leave an unspoiled place. The reasons for this are manifold, first of all, is the following: if microscopic life forms were discovered on Mars, without adequate attention to human contamination, they would be questioned because they may have been brought by man. A really problematic inconvenience for future research.

There are two directives for the Moon: The “overwhelming majority” of our satellite, Bridenstine continues, would fall within the Category 1, i.e. lower planetary protection measures. The missions to the sites of the Category 2instead, they should include stricter planetary protection measures, as they are the places where humanity will operate most.

Mars, on the other hand, is a little more complicated, since contamination of both the Red Planet and Earth must be considered. However, it is worth pointing out that NASA’s are not mandatory directives for everyone; they are only temporary and will undergo many changes along the way. “It will likely be changed many times now and in the future“finally concludes Bridenstine.

