NASA turns a Hubble image into music with an incredible result

NASA has transformed an image of the Hubble Space Telescope into music. The snapshot used by the American space agency for this project was taken by the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide-Field Camera 3 of the instrument in August 2018.

“Each visible grain of a galaxy is home to countless stars“explained NASA about the image.”Some stars closest to home shine bright in the foreground, while a huge cluster of galaxies lurks in the center of the image; an immense collection of perhaps thousands of galaxies, all held together by the relentless force of gravity.”

The team that created the music (which you can hear attached to the news) explains that different positions and elements of the image produce different sounds. Compact stars and galaxies are represented by short, clear sounds, while spiral galaxies emit more complex and longer notes.

“Time flows from left to right and the frequency of sound changes from bottom to top, which varies from 30 to 1,000 hertz“explains NASA. In a nutshell”objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while objects near the top produce higher notes.“The beginning of the song may seem quite disturbing but it gets better in the middle, when the sound reaches a mass of galaxies called RXC J0142.9 + 4438.