 sd
Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

NASA plans to build an astronaut toilet … on the moon

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NASA plans to build an astronaut toilet ... on the moon

Even astronauts need the toilet. So NASA launched another challenge for the public, looking for plans for a bathroom that could be used by astronauts on the moon. In particular, these toilets must be able to operate in environments of microgravity and lunar gravity.

The American space agency already has its design for a space toilet, currently in use on the International Space Station. However, the latter is designed only for use in microgravity environments. The bathroom design that NASA seeks will have to work in conditions of moon gravity … this means that astronauts will have to be able to use it while they are on the moon.

The lunar cabinet will have to be compact and potentially be used in NASA’s lunar landers. In addition to that, the bathroom it will have to work the same way as toilets on Earth. NASA, for its part, says it is already working on several ways to “miniaturize and simplify” existing space toilets. However, the space agency hopes that the public will be able to provide it with “radically new and different approaches”.

There are two types of teams that will be able to work on the project: participants of at least 18 years of age and teams from the Junior category. The top three teams in the adult technical category they will share a $ 35,000 prize, while the top three teams in the Junior category will receive official merchandising and public recognition.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Mi Plant: control the health of all your plants from your mobile

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We all like to have plants at home because they give another joy to a room, another sensation of life even if it...
Read more

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

Mobile Brian Adam -
CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it is not widely sold, it...
Read more

How do women use their smartphones when choosing mobile rates?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Normally we talk about the smartphone market and rates in absolute terms, without making any gender distinction, but now we have known those numbers...
Read more

Asus and noise canceling technology: what it does and how it works

Computing Brian Adam -
The noise cancellation technology is able to remove the background noise captured by the microphone: we explain how it works. There are aspects that are...
Read more

Amazon gives a 10 Euro discount voucher to new Prime Student members

Amazon Brian Adam -
The month of July opens immediately with an interesting promotion for new students of Prime Student, the Prime subscription designed for university students. Seattle...
Read more

Prime Video premieres the "view partys" of up to 100 participants

Entertainment Brian Adam -
It is not the first time that we have heard these shared viewing options in content through streaming platforms because Netflix, for example, is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY