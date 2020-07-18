NASA gives you an image: the Hubble photo on your birthday

If you are a fan of the space world, surely the initiative we are going to talk about may interest you. In fact, NASA has created a tool that allows you to find out which images were captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on your birthday.

All you need to do is connect to the official NASA website and select the month and date by pressing the “SUBMIT” button to bring up an image of that day on the screen. For example, by entering on January 6th we discovered that on that day in 2006 the telescope was observing Arp 220, a galaxy located in the direction of the Serpent constellation. Do you think the latter is the result of a collision between two galaxies and is located about 250 million light-years from Earth?

In short, thanks to this tool it is possible to obtain particularly interesting information. Among other things, once the image is obtained, it is possible to see it in its entirety by pressing the “See Full Image” button. In simple terms, NASA is giving you an image linked to your birthday.

We had already dealt with this possibility a few months ago, but in that case the service was under maintenance and could therefore not work properly. Now, however, everything is settled and you can safely find the image captured by Hubble on your birthday.