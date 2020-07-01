HealthCorona VirusEditor's PickTech NewsSmart Gadgets
NASA develops an anti-Covid necklace that alerts you if you are going to touch your face

By Brian Adam
It is a gesture that we all perform almost instinctively, without realizing it, without being fully aware of the risk we are running and to which it is very difficult to set limits. It is about this hobby that many of us have to put our hands to our faces to touch our mouth, nose or eyes, precisely, the areas that experts warn are the main focus of entry of the Covid-19 in our body.

NASA Pulse Necklace. JPL / NASA

That is why, since the coronavirus crisis began in Spain, experts have constantly asked us to do two very specific things: maintain a scrupulous routine of cleaning and hygiene in our hands every few hours, and that never take them to our faces. So three engineers froml NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has developed PULSE.

Don’t put your hands close to your face or …

PULSE is a unique invention that is shaped like a necklace and prevents us from putting our hands unconsciously on our faces. The project has acquired the shape of a necklace because it is, of all the possible accessories that we can wear, the one that best adapts to the needs of use, since when it detects that we raise our hands towards our face, it emits a vibration that makes us aware. And this is like Pavlov’s famous dog and his classic conditioning, that based on receiving the alert that we are going to put our hands to our faces, we end up controlling ourselves and learning not to.

The great advantage of this project is that any company or entrepreneur who wants to develop it can take the information published by the three engineers to replicate it, since the instructions could be considered as open source, in the public domain, so it can be manufactured without having to pay a penny for any patent. And as you can see from the video that you have right here above, it hardly has an infrared proximity sensor, a touch control, the motor that vibrates the collar and a 3V (button) battery.

PULSE Component Schematic.

This device it has been expressly developed to enforce those WHO

recommendations And, as we mentioned before, their future will depend on whether there is a company that is encouraged to manufacture them to put them on the market. At the end of the day, it seems that with a pair or three of welds and four components, plus a 3D printer, we already have all the work done, right?

