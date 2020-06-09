NASA awards 187 million to Northrop Grumman to design the lunar space station

Like China, America also plans to build a space station, but not around Earth, but around the moon. Indeed, NASA recently awarded Northrop Grumman $ 187 million to design the habitat module for the American space agency’s lunar gateway.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American multinational aerospace and defense corporation. The company is the third largest of the world’s military suppliers. The multinational will base the crew cabin (called HALO) on his Cygnus spacecraft, which since 2014 has carried out robotic loading missions under contract for the International Space Station for NASA.

“The awarding of this contract represents another milestone in our plan for building solid and sustainable moon operations“says NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a note.”The Gateway is a key component of NASA’s long-term Artemis architecture and the HALO capability promotes our human exploration plans on the Moon in preparation for future human missions to Mars.”

NASA considers the crucial space station for its long-term lunar plans. The outpost, in fact, will serve as a starting point for missions – both manned and unmanned – on the lunar surface. The gateway, and the Artemis program, will benefit from considerable collaboration between partners from the international community and the private sector.