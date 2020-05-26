Editor's PickLatest newsTech NewsTop Stories
Updated:

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight on a SpaceX spaceship. The launch is scheduled for March 27 and the much sought after destination is the International Space Station.

The pair will depart in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Demo-2 mission. Take-off is scheduled for 22:33 (Italian time). The upcoming test mission is so important since it will be the first manned departure from Florida since the final launch of the Shuttle, which took place almost a decade ago.

"This is a completely new way of sending people into space (…) this is truly monumental", he claims Bob Cabana, the director of the Kennedy Space Center. "We are once again about to launch American astronauts on American missiles from American soil once again"says NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine instead. "This is a difficult time in American history, it is a difficult time in world history", referring to the COVID-19 pandemic which made special arrangements for astronauts necessary.

Demo-2 will mark the first time that astronauts will be launched on the space station on a US private commercial vehicle. Since NASA's space shuttles were withdrawn in 2011, in fact, astronauts have come and gone from the orbiting station via Russian Soyuz capsules, departing from Kazakhstan.

If the Demo-2 mission is successful, SpaceX will soon launch the Crew-1 mission, which will bring NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and the Japanese astronaut Sôichi Noguchi to the space station.

More Articles Like This

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a...
Read more

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac...
Read more

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the interesting discount linked to Samsung's QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

Serie A, Spadafora's proposal: "Goal in the clear as in Germany"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Looking forward to find out if and when Serie A returns, the Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has launched a proposal to Sky, which in...
Read more

OPPO Reno 4 specifications and design leaked: 5G connectivity and reduced bezels

Android Brian Adam - 0
We already know the design of the OPPO Reno 4 as well as some of its specifications. It is especially striking that,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
Read more
Top Stories

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Brian Adam - 0
Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a...
Read more
Top Stories

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more
Latest news

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

Brian Adam - 0
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac...
Read more
Android

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

Brian Adam - 0
After the interesting discount linked to Samsung's QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy...
Read more
Latest news

Serie A, Spadafora's proposal: "Goal in the clear as in Germany"

Brian Adam - 0
Looking forward to find out if and when Serie A returns, the Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has launched a proposal to Sky, which in...
Read more
Android

OPPO Reno 4 specifications and design leaked: 5G connectivity and reduced bezels

Brian Adam - 0
We already know the design of the OPPO Reno 4 as well as some of its specifications. It is especially striking that,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY