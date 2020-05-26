NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight on a SpaceX spaceship. The launch is scheduled for March 27 and the much sought after destination is the International Space Station.

The pair will depart in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Demo-2 mission. Take-off is scheduled for 22:33 (Italian time). The upcoming test mission is so important since it will be the first manned departure from Florida since the final launch of the Shuttle, which took place almost a decade ago.

"This is a completely new way of sending people into space (…) this is truly monumental", he claims Bob Cabana, the director of the Kennedy Space Center. "We are once again about to launch American astronauts on American missiles from American soil once again"says NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine instead. "This is a difficult time in American history, it is a difficult time in world history", referring to the COVID-19 pandemic which made special arrangements for astronauts necessary.

Demo-2 will mark the first time that astronauts will be launched on the space station on a US private commercial vehicle. Since NASA's space shuttles were withdrawn in 2011, in fact, astronauts have come and gone from the orbiting station via Russian Soyuz capsules, departing from Kazakhstan.

If the Demo-2 mission is successful, SpaceX will soon launch the Crew-1 mission, which will bring NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and the Japanese astronaut Sôichi Noguchi to the space station.