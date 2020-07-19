NASA, all ready for Mars with the Perseverance rover: the countdown has started

Following several postponements, NASA has finally officially started i “preparations” for the launch of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Everything is now ready for the mission, which among other things will bring with it a gem of a certain level.

In fact, as we had already let you know a few weeks ago on these pages, together with the Perseverance rover the Ingenuity mini helicopter, which NASA wants to use to make the first controlled flight to another planet. If you have any doubts about the plans of the US Space Agency, we recommend that you take a look at the 5 aspects that you need to know about Ingenuity.

In any case, according to what reported by SlashGear and as written by NASA itself on its official website, the US Space Agency has announced that plans to launch on July 30, 2020 thanks to the Atlas V rocket, starting from Cape Canaveral (Florida). We remind you that there are many variables that can influence these missions, so in these cases,it is always good to take everything with due caution, but now there is a precise date and not a launch window (there was talk of the period from 17 July to 11 August). For those who are wondering, yes: Atlas V is the non-reusable rocket built by the United Launch Alliance (in the past by Lockheed Martin). A rocket of this type was used on November 26, 2011,for the launch of the Curiosity rover on Mars (the arrival on the Red Planet took place on August 6, 2012).

As for the countdown, NASA, unable to invite people to directly attend the launch due to the situation related to COVID-19, has decided to activate various online activities. In particular, the US Space Agency has opened a Facebook group (called #CountdownToMars Virtual NASA Social) which can be accessed by answering some questions and adhering to the guidelines. Other people interested in the launch will be found within the group and NASA promises interesting possibilities such as a virtual tour linked to the Kennedy Space Center. Obviously, all this pending the launch of 30 July 2020, which will be streamed live.