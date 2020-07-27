NASA aims for nuclear energy for bases on the Moon and Mars

NASA is thinking about nuclear energy as a key resource to be produced on the moon and on Mars to allow astronauts to stay on their surfaces and create the first bases for a more prolonged presence.

The American space agency from July 24 it is open to any proposal and idea from the private sector on how to use nuclear power, but an even more thorough assessment will be needed first.

Every idea will come evaluated by NASA together with the Idaho National Laboratory, a nuclear research centre managed by the Battelle Energy Alliance, a private non-profit company that deals with the development of technologies to be applied in the fields of national security, health, environment, agriculture and even energy.

NASA’s plan is to develop the design of a nuclear reactor to then build it and take it to the Moon, where it will be tested later before thinking about any future transport to Mars. In the meantime, NASA will also deal with the development and construction of a lander that can contain and transport the reactor in space to the desired celestial body.

The reactor requirements are already known: NASA wants it to be able to generate at least 10 kilowatts continuously, independently and which can work for at least 10 years. In addition, it must weigh less than 3.5 tons and must be developed, built and ready for launch by 2026. On Mars, which in the meantime shows itself in its beauty in a 4K video, it will surely arrive later.

NASA is not only trying to create these nuclear reactors but also a perfect toilet to take to the moon, which can be designed and proposed by anyone who wants to participate in the Lunar Loo Challenge opened in late June.