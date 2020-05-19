Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Review: the return of the Ninja on Switch

During its 15 years of serialization, Naruto forever changed the landscape of manga. A work like that of Masashi Kishimoto had in fact rarely been seen among the giants of the battle shonen: its success, as for many other brands, is mainly linked to its multimedia nature, and has also given birth to a sequel, Boruto Naruto Next Generations. The blond ninja took his first steps in comics, and then he also reached the fields of serial and cinematographic animation, even passing through the world of video games.

As for the interactive panorama, to make the fortunes of the franchise, with the approval of Bandai Namco, the talented team of CyberConnect2, which found its most renowned work in the Kishimoto saga. The journey of the Ultimate Ninja series is already a legend among fans of the opera, but the definitive consecration has come with Ultimate Ninja Storm.

Started in 2008 with the first chapter on PS3, the series continued for four numbered episodes and two spin-offs: the fourth incarnation, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, has finally completed the entire final narrative arc, hand in hand with the conclusion of both the manga and the anime of Studio Pierrot. The development team then managed to keep its three-dimensional fighting game alive with different DLCs and expansions, of which the most substantial, namely Road to Boruto, introduced characters and stories from the sequel signed by Ukyo Kodachi is Mikio Ikemoto. After its arrival on PS4, Xbox One and PC, in 2016, the last great act dedicated to the world of ninja also arrives on Nintendo Switch4 years after the original release. How is Storm 4 doing on the Kyoto House hybrid console?

The history of the ninjas

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is, to date, still the best videogame incarnation of the popular Japanese brand, both for quantity and for quality of its contents. The narrative parenthesis proposed in this chapter may not be among the most convincing of the work, but the adaptation work of the future creators of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot remains in our opinion commendable, because it is capable of combining perfectly fanservice and gameplay.

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 remains, in any case, a title recommended exclusively for Naruto fans, since its storyline covers only a specific portion of the long story prepared by Kishimoto from 1999 to 2014. Storm 4 is therefore a full-fledged sequel to the previous three chapters (already available for Nintendo Switch in the Trilogy version): despite its highly derivative nature towards the previous titles, the game is an effective meeting point for all the best that the saga has proposed in almost ten years of life and offers an impressive content offer, to say the least. The main framework of the production is the Story mode, divided into chapters and levels, which allows you to retrace the final stages of the conflict between the Ninja Alliance and the duo composed of Madara and Obito Uchiha, right from the big twist that revealed the true identity of the mysterious Tobi to readers. Intervaling the sequences played with spectacular cutscenes, the Storm 4 campaign (and in general of the CyberConnect series) is one of the most exhaustive and faithful to the original counterparts of the whole Japanese tie-in scene.

In some cases, the creative talent of the development team has given rise to video sequences and spectacular boss fights that (for visual and effectual quality) even exceed the directing heights reached by the Pierrot TV series. The story then winds through secondary and main paths that provide a good degree of replay value and lead the player towards the exciting finale of Naruto.

Beyond Naruto

The mode park of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is worthy of the boundless chakra of its now very strong protagonist, because at the launch it did not stop at the main story alone. To support the campaign, in fact, there is the adventure, which recovers the free roaming mechanics of the previous chapters in an unprecedented narrative context.

Echoing the final episodes of Naruto Shippuden (a rich string of fillers, mostly transposed by some novels in continuity with the original work), the mode puts us in the shoes of the shinobi of the Leaf in a series of stories set after the Fourth War of the Ninja. In 2017, Bandai Namco also published a massive expansion: Road to Boruto (included in the Nintendo Switch edition).

DLC Multiplication Technique!The complete "Road to Boruto" edition gives right access to a huge amount of DLC: in addition to the aforementioned expansion, you will find dozens of additional costumes, additional combined techniques and characters such as Naruto and Sasuke from the film "The Last" and the Quartet of Sound in full force. On the occasion of the release on Switch, in addition, Storm 4 is enriched with never-before-seen contents, coming (for a fee) also on the other consoles: two totally unpublished fighters, namely the villain Momoshiki and Kinshiki Ohtsutsuki, and 11 alternative outfits for Shikamaru , Choji, Ino, Sai, Rock Lee, Ten Ten, Kiba, Shino, Hinata, Kankuro and Temari in their adult versions!

This content adds a new mode to the main menu: "The legend of Boruto". It is an adventure that, allowing us to impersonal the reckless son of the Seventh Hokage, transposes the events contained both in the film Boruto – Naruto the Movie both in the first narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and includes new playable characters for the already rich roster: the protagonist (in three different versions), Sarada Uchiha (in two versions), Mitsuki and the adult versions of Naruto and Sasuke. Buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto for Nintendo Switch, in short, is equivalent to access an exceptionally rich work, of encyclopedic scope, with a hundred fighters and three long narrative modes to which are added the local Versus, the challenges, the training, the Online and everything related to the usual playful set-up of a 3D fighting game.

A Titanic Rasengan

The CyberConnect2 series stands on the foundations of a frenetic three-dimensional fighting game with one-on-one encounters (with the aid of one or two supports). It follows a product that it puts spectacularity before balance, with a certain tendency to button mashing: it must be said that, on the gameplay front, the saga has never stood out among the most brilliant exponents of the genre due to a somewhat basic combat system, but still effective and accessible. Yet the development team has managed to pack a solid, fun and pleasantly full of fanservice game: each fighter is faithfully characterized, and even using the most explosive and bursting ninja the combat system has a clean, readable and consistent action with the its basic mechanics. A bit like done, two years later, by Arc System Works with DB FighterZ, the CyberConnect guys have studied the pages of the Kishimoto manga properly, analyzing them with a precision worthy of the best Sharingan, and they have perfectly recreated the most iconic moments.

Compared to its predecessors, Storm 4 ushered in the Leader System, which allows you to change the team leader to use each individual party member selected by the roster. Each character has a series of Magic Arts and Supreme Techniques, but the development team (since the previous chapter of the series) has also introduced the Supreme techniques combined: by selecting specific teams of fighters, and filling the appropriate bar to maximize synergy with companions, some of our favorite ninjas create spectacular joint techniques.

Among the main novelties of the fourth chapter, however, CyberConnect2 has added a system of additional animations aimed at giving greater dynamism to the action: you can, for example, load the power of the shot if the enemy is too far away, or chain shots and combos to create sequences of longer strokes.

In the midst of the exclusive features of Storm 4 also appear elemental and environmental interactions: the destruction of one's costume, for example, involves a slight drop in defensive statistics, while being hit by a fiery ninjutsu generates a temporary burning that can progressively lower health, or even use an Art of Lightning in an aquatic area by far the effectiveness of the technique.

Portable ninja

When Naruto Storm Trilogy landed on Nintendo Switch, about a couple of years ago, we were not too satisfied with the conversion of the three initial chapters of the saga, which was decidedly lazy on the technical side. Unfortunately even Storm 4, in our opinion, does not give exactly the best of itself compared to the version for "larger" consoles, although in this case the creature of CC2 shines more thanks to its cell shading more updated in relation to past incarnations, able to make the most of the gaudy graphic engine of production.

In short, the fourth chapter has obviously aged significantly better than its predecessors, both on the visual side as well as on the technical and playful side. The simplicity of the gameplay makes the controls, pad in hand, extremely simple to master, even using the small Joy-Con buttons. By keeping the console inside the dock, and therefore in TV mode, Storm 4 approaches the basic resolution on PS4 and Xbox One without reaching its glories, with some "dirtying" too much in the definition of the characters (especially in wide fields).

Unfortunately, the situation worsens in portable mode, in which the visual and chromatic richness lends itself to a drastic drop in texture quality. Finally, as regards performance, the Switch edition of Storm 4 performs rather well, maintaining a solidity of considerable thickness.