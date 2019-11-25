Nando’s limited edition PERi-PERi sauce bottles turn up the heat this Christmas and help the fight against Malaria

This festive season Nando’s is continuing its fight against malaria by helping combat the spread of the deadly disease in Mozambique, the birthplace of PERi-PERi. From today (5th November), Nando’s will be bringing back the limited-edition six-pack of its PERi-PERi sauces with all profits going towards the cause. The perfect gift for the PERi-PERi fan in the family.

This year Nando’s are really bringing the heat by swapping in two new flavours, adding some additional spice to Christmas. Coconut and Lemon replace Mild and Vusa, our hottest ever sauce, replaces XX Hot meaning that no matter what level of heat you prefer there is something for every PERi-PERi fan this Christmas.

Both tasting (and doing!) good, fans of Nando’s famous PERi-PERi sauces will be able to purchase the limited-edition six-packs featuring a specially designed Nando’s Fighting Malaria bottle from 5th November. Each pack contains six PERi-PERi flavours ranging from Lemon & Herb, Coconut and Lemon, Medium, Garlic, Hot and Vusa including the limited-edition Medium PERi-PERi sauce bottle (not sold separately).

Malaria is an easily preventable and treatable disease that unfortunately still impacts millions every year, especially in Southern Africa the heartland of Nando’s. 90% of global Malaria deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa and 70% of malaria deaths are children under 5.

All profits from purchases of the limited edition sauce packs will go towards Nando’s Fighting Malaria, which funds spraying projects across Mozambique, which see local teams go from home to home, coating the walls in an insecticide that protects the family from the potentially deadly malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

The limited-edition Nando’s Fighting Malaria sauce packs will go on sale across all Nando’s Irish restaurants for €13, with each purchase being the equivalent of protecting an entire family of five in Mozambique for a year.

Nando’s fans can also help the cause by trying the new limited edition Mozam wrap or by making donations in any Nando’s restaurant or online. The Nando’s fighting malaria limited edition PERi-PERi sauce packs are exclusively available in all Nando’s restaurants across Ireland and to donate online or find more information about how you can help to fight malaria click here.