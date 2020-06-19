Namco Museum Archives: from Pac-Man to Dig Dug, the great classics are back

I have very strong opinions on retrogaming, I realize. I deal with it so much that I might seem unconventional, but it is because preservation is a complicated and multifaceted theme, especially when marketing and money are involved. In the past (and also in the present) I have expressed very harsh opinions on mini-consoles, in my opinion guilty of generating mountains of plastic and potential technological waste to propose what, in fact, one could easily obtain with simple collections of software. The two Namco Museum Archives therefore follow this second route, with a double collection of 8-bit era classics available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Am I finally satisfied? Not exactly. When it comes to history, games are not enough. History is also needed.

A museum without tags

The importance of Namco in the so-called "Golden Age"of arcades is nothing short of fundamental. Today we consider it a software house among many, but in the early eighties it left an indelible mark on the very concept of arcade game. Everyone remembers Pac-Man, rightly, but in that it was pioneering Namco dictated the law, both in game design and in the artistic direction. He churned out a myriad of bold, original games and at the same time an incredible cleaning.

Games that managed to be rich and essential at the same time, simple but memorable, capable of telling great stories in the space of a token. But Namco's power and foresight didn't stop at Tokyo's smoky arcades. In 1984 Nintendo was dominating the domestic market with the Famicom (the 8-bit console that came to the West as NES), but it needed a steady stream of games for its console. He then opened development to third parties, inaugurating the current standard, and Namco was the first to participate in the program. He founded Namcot, a brand dedicated to the conversion of his great arcade hits on Famicom. It is these conversions that make up about 80% of the lineup proposed by both Namco Museum Archives. These are works of great quality and historical interest, but which for obvious reasons are far inferior to their gaming room counterparts, who had hardware superior to that of the poor Famicom.

This whole story isn't even hinted at by the Namco Museum Archives: the games are offered as they are, with a sparse menu and catchy background music. There is not a rag of content that tells the story of those little programming miracles, that contextualises them, that lets you breathe the importance they had at the time. There aren't even the splendid artworks that adorned the covers and cassettes of the time. I say it clear and round: without all the history around us, we are grappling with the lower conversions of games of almost forty years ago.

One detail, in particular, sends me off the hook. The game menu clearly shows the title of the collection, Namco Museum Archives, while in all the games, presented with their title screen, the name Namcot dominates. There isn't even a short story that explains the difference and that extra "t" that tells so much about that era that a museum should preserve. A sloppy and lazy choice. The absurdity is that in the whole collection I have not found a single reference to Famicom and NES. A young man standing in front of this museum can only receive one message: "old games". Without history, only the dust and nostalgia remain.

It is a great wasted opportunity, also because with a minimum of editorial effort it would have been possible to make gaming culture, allowing the new generations to understand a crucial moment in the history of the industry. Without context and culture, I repeat, only a collection of difficult, angular games remains, in lower versions than the original arcade games. The possibility of saving and rewinding the gameplay is of little use, without understanding the reason for some phenomena.

Rarity and "demaster"

In addition to arcade conversions, in both Museum Archives we find some exclusive Japanese for Famicom, like the adorable Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti, the delicious Mappy-Land and the original Mendel Palace puzzle, the first game developed by Game Freak, the same studio that ten years later would have swept the world with its Pokémon (it wouldn't have been beautiful to be able to read it in the extras of the game, instead of in the review on Everyeye?).

The two "modern" games are also very interesting: an excellent conversion by Gaplus and a delightful demaster of Pac-Man Championship Edition, the splendid 2007 revision of the Iwatani masterpiece. For the rest, there are excellent conversions, such as that of Sky Kid, but also of junkies like Pac-Land, which completely loses the charm of the original arcade. There are complex and powerful titles like Tower of Druaga, a gem to be studied, and a couple of wider games, with a more domestic rhythm, such as Dragon Buster II.

The selection is excellent and of great historical value, also because it is often the conversions that best tell the spirit of the 8-bit era. Too bad, really, that none of this is explained, and that you seem to be dealing with a frontend and a handful of Roma.