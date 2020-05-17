Sunday, May 17, 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel

By Brian Adam
Do Wei was appointed China's ambassador to Israel in February. Photos, Internet

Tel Aviv: The mysterious death of the Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead at his residence.

According to the foreign news agency, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the police said that the cause of death of Chinese Ambassador to Israel Do Wei was found dead at his residence and the cause of his death has not been determined yet, an investigation has been launched into the matter. ۔

Police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld confirmed that Ali al-Sabah, the Chinese ambassador to Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, had been found dead at his residence. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of death. Initial media reports said the cause of the Chinese ambassador’s death was a heart attack, but officials have not yet confirmed a final cause.

It should be noted that the death of the Chinese ambassador took place two days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Israel and during the visit, the ambassador expressed concerns about US investment in China and the Corona epidemic in China. He also condemned the statement of concealment of information.

According to the Chinese embassy’s website, Do Wei, 57, was appointed ambassador to Israel in February, having previously served as ambassador to Ukraine.

