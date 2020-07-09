Latest news
Myanmar army targets innocent Rohingya Muslims in aerial bombardment, Amnesty International

By Brian Adam
Myanmar army commits war crimes, photo: file

Rakhine: Amnesty International has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including women and children, in an airstrike in Myanmar, saying the Burmese military was committing war crimes against minorities in Rakhine and Chen provinces.

A statement from Amnesty International said Myanmar’s military had committed serious human rights abuses, including airstrikes on Rohingya Muslims and Chen minorities in Rakhine, killing children and women. ۔

Entity International added in its report that life expectancy has been cut short for Rohingya and Chen minorities, internet service has been suspended for a year, while there are no safety measures to prevent the Korona epidemic, such as Rakhine and Chen provinces. The people of India are suffering a triple torment.

Between May and June this year, Amnesty International interviewed several citizens of Rakhine and Chen provinces who made sensational revelations about the Burmese military’s atrocities. Their areas have been bombed, their homes demolished and illegal arrests made, indicating that the Burmese military is committing war crimes.

It should be noted that due to the atrocities and genocide of the Myanmar army in 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to migrate and live in camps in Bangladesh, while 10,000 Rohingya Muslims have been displaced since the operations began in May.

