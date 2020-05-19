My Hero: One's Justice 2 review

The industry of manganime It usually has recurring aftershocks in the video game industry. Titles that in most cases prioritize captivating the follower of the series in question, above obtaining the recognition of the general public. From the generation of the 128 bits, two genres stand out above the rest in this type of adaptation: musou and the arena fighter. My Hero One’s Justice 2 is part of the second, and leaves us with a feeling of ‘deja vu' absolute.

My Hero Academia, known in Japan as Boku no Hero Academia, is a popular shonen manga from the author Kohei Horikoshi. In development since 2014, the story stands out for presenting something so characteristic of Western comic and, especially, of North American as the Superheros, but in an environment as alien to this type of stories as Japan, beyond the genre tokusatsu (Ultraman, Kamen Rider …).

On a planet where most human beings are born with a ‘Don’, Our protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, is the exception. Despite this, his momentum and ambition cause the greatest superhero of all time, All Might, look at him and transfer the One for all, a gift that can be passed from one user to another through DNA. Thanks to this, Midoriya is able to enter the U.A.Academy, an elitist learning center for aspiring superheroes. Under this premise, the story of this manganime begins in broad strokes, which in this sequel to his fighting video game leads us to the arc that has Kai ‘Overhaul’ Chisaki as the main villain.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkgllk1_uo8 (/ embed)

So far, My Hero Academia has the saga. My Hero: One’s Justice As its maximum supporter in the video game industry, but Midoriya, All Might, Bakugo and company have also had titles on Nintendo 3DS, mobile devices, Arcade machines or appearances in titles like Jump Force. Without the popularity of other great manga shonen like Naruto or One Piece, the most popular manganime superheroes continue to write their young story in the industry.

A sequel with little news

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 is a sequel with few new features, but it stands out thanks to a graphic section that gives its best thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 and a simple but direct and entertaining gameplay. By the hand of Bandai Namco, Byking has been in charge of developing a new installment of the saga, too continuous and that seems especially designed for all those who enjoyed its predecessor.

The history mode It presents a development in vignettes with which we will learn how events unfold from the point of view of heroes or villains. In it we advance while we fight against the different characters, in what turns out to be a game mode without excessive depth and that can serve for fans to know a little more about some of the protagonists and antagonists.

The mission mode It is possibly the most interesting of this second installment. We were able to enjoy it in the first one, and here it gives us an extra of important replayability, forming teams based on the compatibility <of the characters to empower them and progressing on a map while we finish with the rest of the opponents. A kind of way ‘survival’With a notorious strategic factor.

A traditional Arcade mode and a offline and online multiplayer They provide that much-needed extra in any competitive title. The online game is divided into qualifying and non-qualifying games, thus being able to raise our rank or play in a more casual way in front of players from all over the world.

Huge roster of characters

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 puts out muscle especially in its roster of characters, and it is that with a total of 40 practically doubles its predecessor with 18 new characters. Being able to enjoy the full power of Mirio Togata, Sir Nighteye or Kai Chisaki is an experience that fans of the series will appreciate. The possibility of raising teams of three gives a greater value to this large group, thus being able to enjoy all of them more regularly.

Other 'arena fighterGeneric

Most manganime licenses that are transferred to the video game usually adopt fighting as a recurring genre and, within it, the ‘sand fighter ’ they are one of the most recurring options. The Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm saga, developed by CyberConnect2 It is possibly the maximum exponent of how to develop quality titles within this style; while Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi would be another outstanding saga.

The arena fighter As a general rule, they are shallow, simple and direct games that emphasize spectacularity and a large squad in which no one is left out of the game. Come on, games that mainly seek to captivate the fan. An overly simple combos system that allows us to chain explosive combinations without too much effort, destroy the scenarios in our path and invoke allies in battle (teams of three) that support us while we fight. A special attack, Plus Ultra, will allow us to carry out the most powerful attacks in the game as we fill in the bar of the game. In addition, we can combine this with our team allies and thus unleash a perfect storm on our rivals.

Fighting games They are one of the genres that are more accessible on paper to the naked eye in the world of video games, but they are usually the opposite. A complexity and enormous depth, and a headache for any developer when it comes to managing, developing and balancing all the characters. The arena fighter are notoriously different from more traditional fighting games, you just have to see its gigantic squads, an excess that can be allowed because despite the notorious differences between them, the combos system is usually redundant. These advocate a simplicity that is often a plus, but not in the case of My Hero One's Justice 2, which abuses a model seen too many times And yes, it can make us enjoy for several hours, but it ends up accusing its limitations excessively.

Direct fun

The game requires minimal effort from the player, with a combos system simplified to the maximum and in which any combination will come out almost without knowing it. This fact is ideal to share the fun with any of our friends but one aspect negative when we want to go deeper in it or stand out in a way on-line.

Each character is worked and has very different abilities and movements from each other, and the scenarios stand out for how destructible they aremaybe too much. Everything breaks in an extreme way, which is normal given the power that our characters have, but in many cases they end up turning the arenas into gigantic squares with practically nothing around.





CONCLUSION My Hero: One’s Justice 2 does not surprise or innovate with respect to its previous installment. A sequel with little incentive beyond progressing in the history of the popular manganime and enjoying a superior roster of characters. Direct fun on which any player can highlight and develop the full potential of the characters, but that after a few hours notoriously accuses that lack of depth.

THE BEST A huge roster of characters. Nobody is missing.

The spectacular nature of the fighting: powers, destruction …

Its simplicity can make us enjoy against anyone WORST Little news in this second installment

Simplicity takes a lot of depth out of the game