It was announced this afternoon that six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday and that there are 23 new cases.

According to the latest figures, 1,743 people have died in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began and 25,565 people have contracted it.

Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team also announced that the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased in two weeks and that the human-to-human transmission of coronary virus has increased to 1 or over.

The virus starts to spread again when the reproductive number exceeds 1 and Professor Nolan said that we need to be cautious and vigilant in light of this news.

The health authorities also said this afternoon that 1,071,580 people have downloaded the app which records people close to other people who have contracted the virus. The app was launched yesterday.

Earlier, it was confirmed that no one else was recorded as dying from Covid-19 in the North since yesterday but that there are three new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 has died in the north of 554 and is affected by 5,768 people.