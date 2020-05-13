Wednesday, May 13, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

By Brian Adam
5
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Californian entrepreneur, also owner of SpaceX, has thus gone on to earn a little more than the average gross salary in Spain (23,600 euros) at the helm of Tesla, compared to the 2,284 million dollars (2,114 million euros) that he pocketed in 2018, more than the world’s 65 highest-paid CEOs put together and most of which was paid through company stock, according to The New York Times.

The amount Musk entered in 2019 corresponded entirely to his base salary, since he did not receive any type of bonus or additional remuneration, and represents, on his own request, the minimum salary that he can receive under California law.

In 2018, Tesla earned a base salary of $ 56,380 (52,220 euros) and stock options valued at $ 2,283 million (2,113 million euros), linked to meeting the company’s stock and operating performance targets in the coming years. years.

Tesla presented in January 2018 the new remuneration framework of its CEO for the next ten years, which contemplates that he will only receive 100% of his emoluments if the firm meets ambitious market capitalization, profit and billing objectives.

The executive linked his remuneration to the company becoming one of the most valuable firms in the automotive sector in the world, so that he does not have an assured salary of any kind, or bonuses or bonuses, if he does not meet his objectives.

In this way, the head of the electric vehicle manufacturer divided his compensation for the next ten years into twelve sections, in which he has to meet different objectives and only its achievement will allow him to collect the entire amount.

The first of the requirements that Musk must meet is capitalization. Tesla has to reach in the first step the 100,000 million dollars (89,285 million euros) of value in the Stock Market, until reaching 650,000 million dollars (542,000 million euros) at the end of the period.

In addition, Musk would collect 100% of the expected compensation if the company’s turnover multiplied by 15 compared to 2017, up to $ 175 billion (146 billion euros), and Ebitda would skyrocket 21 times compared to the data for the year. last, up to 14,000 million dollars (11,700 million euros).

For his part, for each of the twelve tranches in which the objectives are achieved, Musk will receive stock options that correspond to 1% of the company’s total current shares (around 1.69 million shares).

More Articles Like This

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of...
Read more

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more

6 tech reflections for internet day

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In the framework of Internet Day, these are the reflections around this significant date. Over the years, the internet has evolved and has provided...
Read more

Some indications are that Office for iPadOS will offer mouse and trackpad support before the end of 2020

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Many people think that sooner or later, the iPad and some of Apple's laptops will end up overlapping. In fact, two years ago with...
Read more

The latest Windows 10 hides a surprise: Microsoft has disabled Cortana’s activation command

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Cortana's future seems more uncertain now than ever, at least if we think of Cortana as an assistant to the use that competes in...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Passenger traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 17.5% in March

10.4 million passengers traveled to and from Latin America and the Caribbean in March. International traffic Airlines operating in Latin...
Read more
Social Networks

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more
Economy

AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

Brian Adam - 0
With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY