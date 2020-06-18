HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Musk kills three birds with one stone with his cobalt contract

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk is going to make his rivals sad by playing heavy metal blues. By guaranteeing 6,000 tons a year of cobalt coming directly from the activities of the mining giant Glencore in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the head of Tesla ensures an abundant supply of this ingredient from the batteries, while minimizing the headaches around his origin. With China increasingly interested in blue metal, Musk is also pressuring competitors for electric vehicles like General Motors and Volkswagen.

Ancient Zaire, one of the poorest countries in the world, should have more power over the cobalt market than Saudi Arabia over the oil market. The southeast Katanga region is home to two thirds of the available metal reserves.

But the Republic’s reputation for conflict and fighting makes it risky and expensive to come by. Hence, Musk has always expressed a preference for taking cobalt out of engineering from batteries in Tesla cars.

That a quarter of the cobalt from Glencore’s Katanga Copper Company, about 4% of world production, has been secured suggests that that preference is still far from reality. It’s almost four times what Tesla used in 2019, according to British consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

By focusing on the DRC’s only non-Chinese cobalt miner, Musk also minimizes the risk of exposure to labor abuse, especially with Covid-19 hampering normal supply chain audit on the ground.

Glencore’s activities are more mechanized, making cobalt from rocks excavated by legions of informal Republic miners, some of them children, unlikely to reach the Tesla batteries. That’s harder to verify with smaller-scale Chinese producers.

Musk’s western rivals will find it more difficult to find similar reassurance, especially since the batteries in Volkswagen, BMW and General Motors vehicles use more cobalt.

This year, Glencore mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will produce 26,000 tons of the mineral, about 18% of the world’s supply. Chinese operators, such as China Molybdenum, will produce another 37%. However, mining deals with miners like Glencore, which ships half of its cobalt ore from the Republic to Chinese processors like Gem Jiangsu Cobalt Industries, imply that Chinese refineries handle almost 70% of the world’s refined cobalt, according to BMI.

With Tesla and China controlling nearly three-quarters of the world’s available supplies, there will be less for everyone else. The metal is currently only $ 30,000 a tonne, a third of its 2018 peak, due in large part to oversupply by the Republic’s informal miners. When prices recover, Musk will not be affected.

