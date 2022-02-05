Music Premium From streams to extremes: How the Spotify revolution ran into trouble Even in the mega-bucks world of tech, it was an eye-catching deal. In March 2020, just as the world was being shut by Covid, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with the broadcaster and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Led by the 38-year-old Swede Daniel Ek, Spotify has changed the way we listen to music. But its move into podcasts has led to boycotts over vaccine misinformation aired by presenter Joe Rogan. John Meagher profiles the streaming giant

Even in the mega-bucks world of tech, it was an eye-catching deal. In March 2020, just as the world was being shut by Covid, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with the broadcaster and podcast host Joe Rogan.

The Washington Post reported that the streaming giant would be paying the outspoken Rogan $100m for his entire library of podcasts, dating back to 2009, as well as any future ones. For that sum, Rogan would make his podcasts available only on Spotify from September 1, 2020.

As one of the most listened to podcast hosts in the world — with the average episode attracting 11 million listeners comprising, mainly, of young men — the arrangement looked like a win-win for both Spotify and Rogan.

For many commentators, it was a sign that the market-leading streaming platform was keen to demonstrate that it would not just be the biggest home for music, but for podcasts too.

The loss of The Joe Rogan Experience — described by The New York Times as “one of the most consumed media products on the planet” — was keenly felt by the likes of Apple, but nearly two years on from the announcement of the partnership, Spotify may be ruing its decision.

Rogan — who is also well known for his loudmouth antics at UFC fights — has been accused of spreading Covid misinformation since the start of the pandemic.

Last month, 270 doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals and professors wrote an open letter to Spotify expressing concern about medical misinformation on Rogan’s podcast.

The letter highlighted an especially controversial episode from December that features Robert Malone, a virologist who was involved in the mRNA vaccine technology that led to some of the leading Covid-19 vaccines but has since been criticised for spreading vaccine misinformation.

However, it was only when Neil Young intervened that the story began to get widespread attention. The iconic Canadian announced that he would remove all his music from Spotify unless the company took down the contentious Rogan episodes. “They can have Rogan or Young,” he wrote. “Not both.” Spotify removed his music.

The Swedish company moved fast to allay concerns. “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” a spokesperson said last week.

“With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

But Young’s departure was only the start. Another giant of song, Joni Mitchell, requested that her entire catalogue be deleted from Spotify. Both Young and Mitchell had had polio as children and vaccines were essential in allowing them to live normal lives. Soon, Graham Nash — Young’s old CSNY bandmate — announced that he would be quitting Spotify too. All albums from each of the three can be heard on rival streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Tidal.

Painful as the loss of such significant artists may be, there would be much greater concern for the platform if one of its most streamed artists — Taylor Swift, the Weeknd or Drake — took a similar principled stand. Then, it might have to revise its relationship with Rogan.

According to latest figures, the Weeknd is the most listed to artist on the service with more than 86 million monthly streams. Both Swift and Drake have more than 50 million.

Love or loathe it, Spotify has changed the way we listen to music — and content such as podcasts — forever. As the forerunner and chief exponent of streaming, it has also fundamentally altered how artists get paid for the music they make.

And it’s all down to a 38-year-old Swede named Daniel Ek. Google was in its infancy when the then 16-year-old Stockholm native went looking for a job. The tech firm were impressed by his get-up-and-go attitude, advised him to go to university and come back when he had completed his studies.

Entrepreneurial from an early age, the teenager was already making a lot of money thanks to a gift for developing websites and creating internet tools that people didn’t yet realise they needed. By the time he was in his early twenties, Ek was a familiar sight in the Swedish capital, buzzing around in his red Ferrari — a cocky Master of the Universe-type who stood out in a country that frowns on ostentation.

There was a problem, though. Ek was miserable. He had few real friends and he got tired of the hangers on who had materialised overnight.

In a fit of youthful pique, he sold his plush city apartment and the supercar, and went to live in a cottage in the countryside. He later said he wanted time to reflect — and to dream up something that would make him unimaginably wealthy and change the way we listen to music forever.

Remarkable growth

He was just 23 in 2006, when with business mentor Martin Lorentzon, he came up with the idea for a legal music-streaming service.

After two years of development, and securing licensing deals with record companies, Spotify was launched to the public in October 2008.

Growth was initially slow, but really started to pick up at the turn of the new decade when more and more people bought into the idea of a ‘loanership’, rather than ownership model. With CD sales declining rapidly year on year, streaming became commonplace and Spotify’s remarkable growth went in tandem with its TV and film equivalent, Netflix.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Spotify remains the most popular audio streaming service by far. According to the most recent figures, for the third quarter of 2021, it has 172 million premium subscribers, with individual pricing set at €9.99/£9.99/$9.99 per month.

That’s up from 130 million paid subscribers when it signed Joe Rogan two years ago. Hundreds of millions more use Spotify’s free, ad-supported service.

Daniel Ek’s ambitions haven’t waned in the slightest and further big-money deals are likely. Last year, he announced his interest in buying Arsenal, the club he has supported since childhood.

While Gunners fans were excited by the prospect of a different owner to the largely unloved American billionaire Stan Kroenke, the conversation quickly turned to the payment of musicians. The common question was this: if Ek could afford to splash out on a football club, why couldn’t Spotify pay artists more?

The takeover never happened, but Ek’s interest in getting involved in top-level sport has not waned. Spotify are likely to be the next shirt sponsor of Barcelona and it has been rumoured that the Catalan club’s home ground — Europe’s largest stadium — will be renamed the Spotify Nou Camp.

Such a deal will intensify debates about payment to artists. At present, Spotify pays roughly four-tenths of a cent per stream/play, so 1,000 streams yields in the region of €4. The bulk of that money goes to the record label. In some cases, the individual or band might make just one euro from those 1,000 streams. On the one hand, there’s more money for the artist who releases music independently, but their chances of being selected for one of Spotify’s playlists — and therefore reach a much wider audience — is greatly lessened with the resources and pull of the traditional record label.

The biggest names in music make millions from Spotify and the other platforms. Drake was the most streamed artist in the world in 2021, having been streamed 8.6 billion times. But it’s a very different story for those who don’t have a global audience, even if they are comparatively popular in their own right.

Last year, the frontman of one of Ireland’s best-known bands told Review about the pitiful returns from Spotify and the other streaming platforms. “In the lifetime of this band,” he told this reporter, “we’ve maybe made €12,000 from streaming. That’s from millions of streams over many years in various territories. And that money has to be divided four ways.” The band, a quartet, have split royalties equally since day one.

A Twitter appeal from Review for artists to speak about their Spotify experiences, leads to a huge number of off-the-record briefings. One singer — a figure familiar to those with even a passing interest in music — says the model is unsustainable for most artists.

“The pandemic really highlighted how awful the whole streaming thing is because your main source of making a living — going out and playing live shows — was taken away from you. My Spotify subscription per year costs me more than the amount of money I get from all the streaming services combined. But you just have to put your head down and get on with it, because that’s what everyone does.”

Pete Holidai, founding member of the revered Dublin band, the Radiators from Space, puts it bluntly. “For independent artists, it’s a useful platform to promote your music. How anyone expects to make money from it is beyond me. The direction Spotify is taking [a reference to the Rogan controversy] could well lead to a mass exodus by artists, but more importantly, subscribers bailing out.”

Dublin musician John Byrne has mixed emotions about Spotify, as both a music obsessive who listens to albums for hours on end every day, and as songwriter-performer in his own right. “As someone who spent all his disposable income on music for many years, to have access to every recorded tune in the world was just mind-blowing,” he says. “But recently the shine has gone off for me. The low royalty rate is pretty sickening when most artists are living below the poverty line.”

Appalling rate

He has had recent experience about how poor the returns are, having performed a song in an episode of popular Amazon Prime series Modern Love, directed by Dubliner John Carney. “The song had 150,000 streams in a couple of months which was exciting to see but the money I would make on that would be close to zero when you split Spotify’s appalling royalty rate with label and co-writers.

“The main benefit [of having a Spotify artist page] is exposing your music to such a vast amount of users. These numbers, in turn, could be used to book a small tour and sell some merch.”

Ultimately, though, Byrne is hopeful that the platform’s biggest names will stand up for the smaller artists. “I would love to see a fairer distribution of the dough that’s clearly being made in the industry and that’s what the big guys should be shouting for. We need a Taylor Swift or a Drake or an Ed Sheeran to get the ball moving.”

Brighton-based Irish pop singer Matt Taylor has had an “up and down” experience with Spotify, but believes it is not credible for any fledgling artist to ignore the platform. “It would almost be like you don’t exist if you’re not on it,” he says. “It’s depressing to see how small the payments are, but it’s the way that millions of people all over the world can get to hear your music.”

Taylor has been playlisted in “best new music” categories by Spotify in the past and the boost in promotion did not just lead to a huge uplift in streaming numbers. It interested labels and bookers.

It also attracted BBC radio. “It is exposure that can really help in getting your music out there, but unless you’re getting huge numbers, you can forget about relying on it for your income.”

Laura Mulcahy is an Irish musician who actively stays away from Spotify. “I feel like I’m one of the few people to take this sort of stance, but the whole idea of it is a turn-off for me. You put in so much time and energy into your creativity and all they talk about is ‘content’ and algorithms.”

But Jeff Crosdale, frontman of the Dublin-based hard rock group, Strangers with Guns, feels very differently. “For us, a band with no backing or management, it’s great that we’re steadily growing via Spotify, be it through algorithms or playlists. We get 3,000 US listeners a month now and that figure is growing and people are messaging us from South America and saying they love our music.

“We can only dream of reaching these places unsigned and with no backing. Instead, we are getting to build a following without having to spend any money. I don’t know about people making a sustainable living from it but as a growth tool, we would let people stream us for free, working on the basis that if enough people think we are good, we’ll be fine [in terms of any future album sales and gigs].

Review asked the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) to provide an interviewee for this article. Instead, a spokesperson emailed the following statement: “The growth of the streaming market has helped move consumers away from illegal pirate offerings and provided consumers with an unparalleled selection of songs.

“The challenge for the music industry is to ensure that all services — including competing user-generated content and free services, are providing an appropriate return to rights-holders. IMRO actively work on behalf of its members, both directly and with its partners, to address this, including ensuring their rights are represented in the best way internationally with major services, for the most efficient and prompt royalty payments.

“The IMRO royalty income received by songwriters from streaming platforms such as Spotify, form one element of their total income stream from online usages of their works. Revenue also flows via songwriters’ record labels and online distributors.”

Meanwhile, a new Irish start-up, Minm, is aiming to disrupt the disruptors. For €5 a month, subscribers get to hear music from a growing number of Irish artists. Some 90pc of that fiver goes to the artist directly.

“We’re starting small,” says co-founder, Belfast-based Luke Lau, “but we want to do it right. The standard streaming model is broken for 99pc of artists. There has to be a fairer way.”