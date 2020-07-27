Mushroom present in Chernobyl could help astronauts on Mars

Chernobyl is one of the worst disasters that the human being has experienced and even today, after 34 years, it affects the lives of many Ukrainian citizens who live in the area affected by the cloud of radioactive material. Not only man but also nature has adapted to the situation, e it will be very useful for us to face new journeys to Mars.

Researchers have conducted a study of gods mushrooms on the walls of reactor No. 4 and they have shown that not only are they able to absorb radiation, but they are attracted to it and grow in places where there is a greater amount. The process of absorbing radiation is called radiosynthesis and works similarly to photosynthesis, transforming the absorbed rays into energy.

This is possible thanks to the amount of melanin present in the mushrooms which, according to research carried out in the International Space Station, it also allows to absorb cosmic rays, extremely dangerous for any astronaut outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Stanford researcher Nils Averesch contributed to this study and claimed that “The mushroom is very interesting because it self-replicates and self-heals: therefore, in case of damage, it would be able to grow back on its own in a few days”.

According to the team that studied the Chernobyl mushroom, with a scientific name Cryptococcus neo formans fungi, you could use a layer of mushrooms 21 centimetres thick for “Largely deny the equivalent of an annual dose of radiation on the surface of Mars”. But it could also help in many other areas.

NASA scientist Kasthuri Venkateswaran believes that by extracting the absorbency of radiation from the fungus and transforming it into medicine, it could also help cancer patients, engineers in nuclear power plants and aeroplane pilots, in short, all those who work or must approach radioactive environments. Venkateswaran also alleged that this technology will most likely be the subject of many biotechnology studies, being non-toxic and biocompatible.

The results of this study have yet to be published therefore we will have to wait to find out if it can help on Mars. In the meantime, however, we can enjoy a fantastic 4K tour of the Red Planet.